11 Quick Buys That’ll Instantly Make You More Organized

It’s a new year, meaning you’ve got a new opportunity to make 2015 the year that you finally get it together.

No longer will you be known as the friend famous for her messy flood-robe (as opposed to an organized closet), or the one who always forgets an appointment.

After shopping our 11 picks, you will smugly carry your 2015 planner everywhere, knowing a clever app is organizing your inbox automatically, your clothes are in order, your desk is a minimalist’s dream, and you’re already 10 minutes early for that appointment.

Girl, you got this–just keep clicking.

1 of 11

A minimalist 2015 diary.

Diary, $40; at An Organized Life

Storage solutions.

Washable Metallic Bag, $48; at Table Tonic

Makeup organizers.

Home Organizing Set, $26.39; at MagnaPods

Photo: Style Du Monde

A service that automatically organizes your email inbox, like Unroll.

 

A minimalist desk organizer.

Kukka Blocks Desk Set, $72.25; at Better Living Through Design

Notebooks.

Paris Pocketbook, $10 each; at SS Print Shop

Somewhere to track your goals.

Notepad, $14.50; at Etsy

Extra wardrobe space.

Open Storage System, $136; at Ikea

An app that organizes your ideas, work, and personal projects.

Premium subscription, $5; at Evernote (A simpler, free version is also available.)

An inexpensive watch that you're not afraid to wear everywhere.
Watch, $112; at The Fifth

A (cute!) printable calendar.

Calendar, $10; at Etsy

