9 Moments We Hope Are in Britney’s Lifetime Movie

It’s clear that Lifetime’s forthcoming flick about Britney Spears will go there—for example, the trailer features that moment when Brit shaved her head. “I’m not gonna say I was fine, ’cause I wasn’t,” Natasha Bassett, who plays Spears, says in a voice-over. All you see is the hair clipper—and then the camera cuts to her head being shaved. So, yeah, start looking forward to the drama now.

Bassett told the Daily News that it “was extremely traumatic” to play Spears. “It was traumatic having to experience through my eyes what she experienced,” she said. As for Spears herself, she definitely didn’t sign off on the film’s creation, nor did she have anything to do with its production. “Britney Spears will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing,” her rep told Us Weekly.

With all of that said, you can pretty much bet that the movie itself will be quite an event. Ahead, find all of the moments we hope the film features; to find out which highlights make it, watch the premiere on February 18 at 8 p.m. EST.