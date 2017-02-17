StyleCaster
9 Moments We Hope Are in Britney’s Lifetime Movie

by
Photo: Getty

It’s clear that Lifetime’s forthcoming flick about Britney Spears will go there—for example, the trailer features that moment when Brit shaved her head. “I’m not gonna say I was fine, ’cause I wasn’t,” Natasha Bassett, who plays Spears, says in a voice-over. All you see is the hair clipper—and then the camera cuts to her head being shaved. So, yeah, start looking forward to the drama now.

Bassett told the Daily News that it “was extremely traumatic” to play Spears. “It was traumatic having to experience through my eyes what she experienced,” she said. As for Spears herself, she definitely didn’t sign off on the film’s creation, nor did she have anything to do with its production. “Britney Spears will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing,” her rep told Us Weekly.

With all of that said, you can pretty much bet that the movie itself will be quite an event. Ahead, find all of the moments we hope the film features; to find out which highlights make it, watch the premiere on February 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

1998
1998

The making of "…Baby One More Time," back when Britney still had her natural hair color.

Photo: YouTube/BritneySpearsVEVO
1999
1999

When baby Britney won Single of the Year for "…Baby One More Time" at the Teen Choice Awards.

Photo: Getty
2000
2000

Her serious Marilyn Monroe moment on the Grammys red carpet.

Photo: Getty
2000
2000

That time she ripped off her black suit to reveal this little ditty at the VMAs.

Photo: Getty
2001
2001

That time Brit and Justin Timberlake showed up at the American Music Awards in matching H to T denim. More specifically, we'd like to see the scene that happened before this photo was taken, when the pair conspired to go denim-on-denim, side by side.

Photo: Getty
2001
2001

That time when Britney performed with a giant yellow python around her shoulders at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Getty
2003
2003

That time Brit and Madonna kissed onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Photo: Getty
2004
2004

All of her time with charming individual and ex-husband Kevin Federline, including that time Brit showed up to the Billboard Music Awards toting K-Fed and a chihuahua.

Photo: Getty
2006
2006

And then Britney became a mom. Here's the moment when Brit's eldest son with K-Fed, Sean, arrived on the scene; her second son with K-Fed, Jayden, was born a year later.

Photo: Getty

