11 Honoré’s Second Private Label Drop Is All About Next-Level Loungewear

For those who wear plus-sizes and enjoy shopping designer brands (a combination that the fashion industry, for some reason, still seems to think is rare), you’ll likely have already scoured the 11 Honoré site for all things plus-size designer fashion. The site carries plus-size pieces from designers like Rachel Comey, Jonathan Simkhai and Christian Siriano—and now 11 Honoré is adding in their own exclusive designs as well. After a gorgeous first round of pieces, the brand is back for more with 11 Honoré’s second private label drop.

While the first drop from 11 Honoré’s private label collection featured elevated basics—like silky slip skirts and tops—that could be easily mixed and matched with each other or pieces already in your wardrobe, the second drop leans a little more casual (in the sleekest and most elegant way). For fans of both staying comfortable and wearing designer looks, 11 Honoré’s second private label drop is a must-shop. The plus-size collection is the perfect combination of effortlessly chic styles and everyday comfort—so you can lounge around the house, but still look good enough to take a few mirror selfies. Even those who rarely step out of their power suits long enough to throw on some loungewear will have a hard time not indulging in these gorgeous and cozy pieces.

Available in sizes 10 through 28, 11 Honoré’s second private label drop is yours to shop now. Peruse some personal favorites below, then head on over to the 11 Honoré site to see both drops in their entirety. Keep in mind, too, that this is the second of three drops—so keep your eyes peeled for even more stunning plus-size pieces (which will include can’t-miss workwear!) to come. Until then, this upscale loungewear should keep you nice and cozy at home.

1. Mia Jogger

A good pair of joggers? Necessary no matter the season—and this pair from 11 Honoré is sure to last you for plenty of them.

2. Simone Sweatshirt

Go ahead and donate your ex’s hoodie that you still have and upgrade to this buttery soft 11 Honoré sweatshirt in a sleek, sleek jet black.

3. Zoe Tee

I take my white tee game very seriously, and this boxy cotton beauty is about to make its way into my collection. This is one basic on which you should definitely splurge.

4. Gia Sweatshirt

Catch me cozying up in this gorgeous blue sweatshirt from now through winter—and even into spring. It looks cool with everything from sweatpants to slip skirts.

5. Lexi Sweatpant

To top off your newly upgraded loungewear collection, do yourself a favor and add these chic white sweatpants. You’ll be amazed at how many ways you can style them this summer and fall.

