11 Honoré Launching At Nordstrom Is A Major Win For Plus-Size Shoppers

When we talk about companies creating change in the fashion industry, few shine quite so bright as 11 Honoré. As the only fully size-inclusive luxury retailer, they’ve not only given plus shoppers the chance to shop their favorite designers, but helped encourage said designers to expand their size ranges in the process. They’ve also created their own line of exquisite staples, 11 Honoré collection, now available at Nordstrom—talk about a win.

As much as size 12-to-24 shoppers love browsing Carolina Herrera dresses and LaPointe blazers, they’ve come to enjoy 11 Honoré’s in-house brand just as much, as it offers equally high-quality, chic plus garments at a slightly lower price point, usually somewhere under $300, give or take a good outerwear piece.

And now, a brand new array of 11 Honoré Collection pieces will be available at Nordstrom for the first time ever. The massive retailer invested in 11 Honoré back in 2019, but this is their first-ever retail partnership. In a statement to WWD, 11 Honoré founder Patrick Herning was more than pleased at the match-up.

“The vision behind the 11 Honoré collection has been to offer more women the fashion they expect from us, the fit they can count on and a more accessible price point,” said Herning via WWD. “Nordstrom is the perfect partner to help us evangelize this message of inclusivity and reach more customers.”

The 14-piece collection will debut in two drops, one live right now and another later on in October. The current range spans printed blouses and dresses, chic suiting and yes, even the perfect oversized button-up. Below, shop it all for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Iris Ruched Mesh Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress

Let’s kick things off with my absolute favorite dress, shall we? This yellow animal print is too fun.

Ivy Belted Blazer

Nothing screams chic like a black belted blazer—and this one guarantees a perfect fit.

Maeve Oversize Button-Up Poplin Shirt

Just when you thought the perfect plus button-up didn’t exist, 11 Honoré dropped this dreamy little number.

Quinn Cotton Blend Crop Wide Leg Pants

I’m a sucker for a good pair of wide-leg trousers, so consider these an autumn wardrobe essential.

Tracy Print Tie Neck Blouse

Another gorg colorful animal print moment, this tie-neck blouse would look bomb with trousers at the office or leather skinnies on a night out.

Olivia Boyfriend Blazer

Behold, the perfect tan suit, starting with this effortless boyfriend blazer to wear with absolutely everything.

Chloe Straight Leg Pants

And of course, le pants! This straight-leg silhouette works with loafers, boots or even sneakers.

Evelyn Fitted Ribbed Cardigan

Last but not least, trade your chunky knits for a fitted cardi this season and never, ever look back.