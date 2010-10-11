11 Gifts For Guys That Give Back – To You!

There are things that you give up forever when you make the leap to being a live-in couple with your boyfriend, but then again, there are also benefits that you can’t get without it that is, unless you want to pay for it. And what would that benefit be you ask? Access. It may not be to your girfriend’s closet full of cute dresses and sharp-shouldered blazers, but you will find plenty to wear for the cooler months think cozy, oversized sweaters, button-downs that you can transform from his work uniform to your new shirtdress and plenty of bulkier menswear accessories that look just right for Fall ’10.
If I wasn’t as single as could be (and didn’t have such a penchant for florals), I’d probably stick to shopping in my imaginary bf’s closet all winter, but alas I’ll have to head to the men’s department for that. But may I suggest that all you non-single ladies take this opportunity to give your man a little surprise and gift him with something he’ll love, not to mention something you can enjoy from time to time too. Click through the slide show for some man-friendly gifts that will definitely give back.
Olive hues are huge for fall, and this men's watch will pair perfectly with any military-inspired jacket. Timex Men's T41711 Expedition Analog Camper watch, $27.96, at Endless
This cozy wool sweater will look adorable with a collared shirt peeking out from underneath not to mention keep you super warm all winter. Burberry long sleeved jumper, $151, at Farfetch
The lumberjack look is so in, I swear. If you're not feeling the tree chopping thing, just throw on some skinny jeans and lace-up boots to go sexy lumberjack style. J. Crew double-sided utility shirt in Geary plaid, $55, at J. Crew
Kill two birds with one stone: give a gift your hipster bf will love, and get in on the painterly trend early. Maison Martin Margiela abstract print t-shirt, $212, at Farfetch
For those days when you just can't get of bed but have no choice (it's called work?) This will at least make you feel like you're still wrapped in blankets, for better or for worse. Kai-aakmann grey cable knit sweater, $182, at Oak NYC
So your man tends to hang out in the Lower East Side? We're willing to bet he has one of these toppers in his closet already, but just in case... Brixton gain fedora, $50, at Swell
For gals who aren't afraid to get noticed try these suspenders over a basic tee tucked into some camel corduroy pants. Topman striped suspenders, $32, at Topman
Who doesn't love a classic baseball jacket? Perfect for keeping warm on a casual Converse kind of weekend. Shades Of Grey by Micah Cohen baseball jacket, $218, at Urban Outfitters
One look we can't get enough of boots and socks. The extra thick men's variety is just what the doctor ordered. Barbour Eiger thick rib wool socks, $15.17, at ASOS
If your man has a good 6 inches on you, throw on his basic chambray shirt and belt it to give the look some shape. Salt Valley Vintage denim western shirt, $58, at Urban Outfitters