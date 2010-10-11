11 Gifts For Guys That Give Back – To You!

There are things that you give up forever when you make the leap to being a live-in couple with your boyfriend, but then again, there are also benefits that you can’t get without it that is, unless you want to pay for it. And what would that benefit be you ask? Access. It may not be to your girfriend’s closet full of cute dresses and sharp-shouldered blazers, but you will find plenty to wear for the cooler months think cozy, oversized sweaters, button-downs that you can transform from his work uniform to your new shirtdress and plenty of bulkier menswear accessories that look just right for Fall ’10.

If I wasn’t as single as could be (and didn’t have such a penchant for florals), I’d probably stick to shopping in my imaginary bf’s closet all winter, but alas I’ll have to head to the men’s department for that. But may I suggest that all you non-single ladies take this opportunity to give your man a little surprise and gift him with something he’ll love, not to mention something you can enjoy from time to time too. Click through the slide show for some man-friendly gifts that will definitely give back.