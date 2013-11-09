11 Drastic Celebrity Transformations Before and After Their Hit TV Shows

If there’s one thing celebrities are good at, its reinventing themselves. From hair color to body size, by now we’ve just about seen it all when it comes to celebrities playing the part of chameleons.

Some celebrity transformations aren’t always for the better. Taylor Momsen, once the sweet teenybopper with a genuine smile, morphed for her role on “Gossip Girl,” and looked as if she was let out of rehab two months too soon with black eyeliner as her BFF. Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, may as well be just as famous for revamping her appearance from frumpy girl-next-door to one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses as Rachel on “Friends.”

Before she became Ellen DeGeneres‘ other half, Portia de Rossi starred alongside Calista Flockhart on “Ally McBeal.” While playing Nelle Porter, the previously curvy actress went through some drastic body changes, spurring rumors of an eating disorder. Most recently, she appeared to have undergone quite a bit of plastic surgery, shocking fans who witnessed her transformation on “Arrested Development.”

We took it upon ourselves to compare some of our favorite TV stars before and after the shows that made them famous, including the above ladies, as well as those that are newer to the TV scene, such as Blake Lively and Allison Williams.

And while their small-screen gigs did wonders for their careers, we'll let you decide whether television fame was for better or worse in the style and beauty departments. Take a look at 11 drastic celebrity transformations above, and weigh in on who you think looks the most different!






