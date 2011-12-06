StyleCaster
11 Designers Sketch Katniss’ Fire Dress In ‘Hunger Games’

Spencer Cain
by
I’m pretty sure everyone in the world is absolutely stoked for The Hunger Games to be released in March. Seriously, this is about to be the next Twilight. And it has a huge advantage: the books are WAY better.

The main character, Katniss, played by the gorgeous Jennifer Lawrence, dons a fire dress — which serves as one of the most important props in the trilogy. InStyle got 11 of our favorite designers to sketch what they think the dress should look like — and you’re seriously going to die when you see the results.

Everyone from Christian Siriano to Rachel Roy stepped up to the challenge and trust me when I say it’s just beyond. Click through for some awesome looks and let us know which one is your fave.

Tommy Hilfiger

BCBGeneration

The Blonds

Erin Fetherston

Tibi

Christian Cota

Nicole Miller

Charlotte Ronson

Tadashi Shoji

Rachel Roy

Christian Siriano

