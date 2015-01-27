101 Stylish Recipes to Try Now (and Instagram Later)

Here’s the thing about cooking: If you know how read and measure, you’ll find that whipping up anything—and we do mean anything—is easier than you think.

In fact, creating restaurant-quality meals requires very little else than the right tools, good ingredients, and easy-to-follow recipes.

That’s why we combed our favorite foodie hub—Pinterest, obviously—to bring you 101 easy, elegant, stylish recipes broken out in sections (appetizers, entrees, desserts, and side dishes) that even the most rudimentary chef can master.

Not only will these recipes look amazing on a plate, but they’ll also pretty good on Instagram, too (c’mon, don’t even pretend you won’t be posting them.)

Appetizers

101. Kale is good, but a kale and shredded brussels sprouts salad with pecorino in a tangy dijon dressing is better.

100. So elegant: Give every guest half an avocado filled with cilantro-lime crabmeat.

99. These yummy buffalo chicken quesadillas are baked, not fried.

98. Forget cheese and crackers—put out a platter of this guacamole and shrimp ceviche toast for guests.

97. Nothing looks prettier than ricotta crostini—here’s a whole guide packed with topping ideas.

Photo: Honestly Yum

96. Learn how to make a hot clam dip in less than 30 minutes.

95. How’s this for low-fat, full flavor? Vegetarian buffalo cauliflower with ranch yogurt dip.

94. Sushi without really making sushi: Try these Philadelphia sushi stacks.

93. A good party calls for a layered Greek dip.

92. Easy: Tangy peppadew peppers stuffed with sheep’s milk feta and topped with black pepper.

Photo: Martha Stewart

91. Swap a boring salad for tangy chargrilled romaine hearts!

90. Unique and delicious: Crispy broccolini, chickpea and ricotta salad.

89, Storebought shrimp cocktail is fine, but why not spend 15 minutes making garlic herb roasted shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce?

88. A hothouse tomato caprese salad goes with anything,

87. We swear: Making your own pork and scallion dumplings is a cinch: You only need a few ingredients and a hot pan!

Photo: China Sichuan Food

86. A nice way to start a meal: Seared scallops with creamy basil pesto sauce.

85. Nothing’s better than a homemade soup. One to try: White bean and escarole with garlic oil.

84. Mini pizza rolls? A crowd-pleasing party app.

83. Impress anyone with this rustic and crusty mushroom and goat cheese galette.

Photo: MarlaMeredith.com

81. Try this low-carb bruschetta that replaces toasted bread with baked eggplant slices.

80. Such a treat: Crunchy baked parmesan tortellini bites!

79. Class up grilled cheese with these mini versions for any party.

78. Zucchini tots = a healthier plat on tater tots.

77. Elegant and easy: smoked salmon, horseradish, and watercress toast.

Photo: Jamie Oliver

Entrees

76. Impress guests in under an hour with this roast pork loin with balsamic, dijon, and thyme.

75. Roasted tomatoes with shrimp and feta is a one-pot dish that tastes like it was cooking all day.

74. Restaurant food ain’t got nothing on these easy-to-make ricotta meatballs from the chef at Apizz—a great New York restaurant.

73. How’s this for easy: Baked chicken enchiladas made with pre-cooked rotisserie chicken.

72. Teriyaki salmon with creamy sriracha sauce? Yes please!

Photo: Damn Delicious

71. Slow-cooker beef and broccoli, served over rice? Yum!

70. Having friends over for brunch? Wow them with these cucumber and goat cheese grilled cheese sandwiches.

69. Here’s how to make restaurant quality shrimp scampi in 15 minutes.

68. How good does hummus-crusted chicken sound?

67. A perfectly elegant savory dish: Cilantro-lime steak with chimichurri sauce.

Photo: Married Claire

66. Linguini with shrimp scampi—easy, elegant, and from Ina Garten!

65. Foil baked fish with veggies, lemon, and garlic is one of the easiest things you’ll ever make.

64. Got a skillet? That’s really all you need to make these Italian-flavored turkey meatballs stuffed with mozzarella cheese and simmered in marinara sauce.

63. Tangy and healthy: Zesty sriracha shrimp and quinoa

62. These healthy sriracha, honey, and lime chicken skewers work as well for a weeknight meal for two as they do piled high on a platter for a party.

Photo: Back to Her Roots

61. Serve this grilled chicken tzatziki in pitas, or with pita on the side.

60. It’s astoundingly easy to whip up the perfect filet mignon in a pan, then in the oven.

59. Four words: shrimp, pasta, vodka, marinara. Yum.

58. When lobsters are in season, why not learn the right way to boil and eat them like a pro?

57. It’s called 20-Minute Spicy Sriracha Ramen Noodle Soup, so you know it won’t be difficult.

Photo: Baker by Nature

56. Seared sesame-crusted tuna with ginger soy sauce takes barely any time to cook

55. Cacio e pepe is a simple classic Italian pasta made with cheese and fresh black pepper—and it’ll blow your guests’ minds.

54. Cod baked with sliced lemon and butter is a foolproof entree.

53. It won’t only be the vegetarians who can’t get enough of these cauliflower steaks with mushroom gravy.

52. Whether you make it for brunch or dinner, poached eggs on avocado toast with a side of tomato is perfection.

Photo: Pinch of Yum

Desserts

51. If you love churros, you’ll really love these lightened-up whole wheat versions.

50. Try making key lime pie cupcakes (they’re easier than baking an actual pie!)

49. Chocolate-dipped kiwi pops are an expected twist on the popsicle.

48. A strawberry ice-box cake might be retro, but it’s also delicious.

47. Reeses, who? Make your own peanut butter cups at home.

Photo: Two-Tarts

46. Here’s how to make tangy key lime cupcakes.

45. A chocolate chip cookie cake? Yes, please.

44. These gummi bear ice pops made with Sprite almost look too pretty too eat.

42. How festive: Champagne Jello squares with crystal sugar.

41. What’s more fun than classic funfetti layer cake? It’s easy to make!

Photo: Sweetapolita

40. You don’t need a campfire to make these indoor s’mores!

39. This fresh cinnamon pull-apart bread definitely beats that Cinnabon stand at the mall.

38. There’s not a person alive who won’t love these fudgey chocolate chunk brownies.

37. This apple cinnamon crumble is restaurant quality.

36. Chic and easy: Chocolate-dipped mandarin slices with sea salt

Photo: Deliciously Yum

35. Refreshing and elegant: Here’s how to make pink grapefruit Campari sorbet.

34. These bakery-style chocolate donut holes are baked not fried.

33. Save a little blueberry lemon pound cake for breakfast!

32. Make your own chocolate chip cookie bowls, then top with a scoop of ice cream.

31. Chocolate-covered gummy bears are a cinch to make, and will look amazing served in a big bowl!

Photo: The Gunny Sack

29. Everyone loves chocolate chip cookie dough truffle balls! And they’re so easy to make.

28. Whip up grilled banana boats stuffed with chocolate or peanut butter chips.

27. All the taste, without (all) the guilt: Cheesecake-stuffed strawberries.

26. There are a lot of names for this white chocolate Chex party mix, but no matter what you call it, you’ll be addicted.

25. These fruit salad ice pops taste as amazing as they look.

Photo: Martha Stewart

SIDES

24. Leeks have a mild, slightly scallion-y flavor, and they make an elegant side dish when sauteed with a little butter, salt, and pepper.

23. Make a big bowl of cauliflower couscous with preserved lemons.

22. Sautéed spinach with caramelized onion and mushrooms makes a perfect side to any protein, or can be eaten alone over rice or pasta.

21. We love these crispy lemon roasted baby artichokes.

20. Knock your guests’ socks off with this broccolini fried rice.

Photo: A House in the Hills

19. Rather a simpler rice? Try this version with scallion, cilantro, habanero, and lime.

18. Try whipping up this amazing mushroom and garlic sauté topped with fresh scallions. Bonus: It’s vegan!

17. Mashed potatoes are good, but wasabi mashed potatoes are even better.

16. Serve your meal with a side of garlic parmesan roasted cauliflower.

15. French Fries are (obviously) amazing, but they’re most not certainly not healthy. Why not make baked asparagus fries instead?

Photo: Damn Delicious

14. Gorgeous rainbow veggie skewers look amazing, and taste it too.

13. A grownup twist on bar food: Roasted red pepper and feta stuffed potato skins.

12. Unexpected and delicious: Garlic-rubbed roasted cabbage steaks!

11. Like risotto, but easy: Creamy garlic parmesan rice.

10. Garlic parmesan potatoes literally go with everything.

Photo: Damn Delicious

9. One of New York’s top restaurant, L’Artusi, is known for their amazing sautéed mushrooms with a fried egg. Here’s how to make it yourself!

8. This tangy cucumber, tomato, and onion salad will add brightness to any entree.

7. Quick and delicious: Caesar green beans.

6. There won’t be any leftovers of this Mexican street corn on the cob.

5. You’ll be shocked at how amazing these roasted red radishes are!

Photo: Spoon Fork Bacon

4. Here’s how to expertly roast garlic in the oven.

3. Spicy mushroom rice will go nicely with chicken, beef, or fish.

2. They don’t call this roasted broccoli with lemon, garlic, pepper, and parmesan “magic” for nothing!

1. And because you’d be a liar if you say you don’t like creamy mac and cheese, here’s Martha Stewart’s foolfroof recipe.