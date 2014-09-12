StyleCaster
Share

101 Pieces We (Really, Really) Want From New York Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

101 Pieces We (Really, Really) Want From New York Fashion Week

by
101 Pieces We (Really, Really) Want From New York Fashion Week
101 Start slideshow

Just like that, New York Fashion Week came and went, leaving a mound of decipherable themes from over 300 shows in its wake.

While clear-cut trends definitely emerged for Spring 2015—karate-style belts and sashes, quirky hats, fringe, and longer hemlines, to name a few—there was also an abundance of singular pieces that pretty much blew our collective mind. So, instead of feverishly rounding up what will be big next Spring on a macro level, we couldn’t help but sift through the shows and pick out specific standout pieces that made our editors do double (and in some cases, triple) takes.

MORE: Watch a 7-Year-Old Boy’s Amazing NYFW Reviews

From already-buzzy items like the sunny yellow tulle skirt with floral appliqués at Michael Kors and the slinky navy and black fringe dress at Proenza Schouler, to other interesting garments like the colorful pom pom sweatshirt at Libertine, the floral shoe boots at Victoria Beckham, and the structured print overcoat at Honor, here are 101 pieces we really, really want for spring, straight from New York Fashion Week

0 Thoughts?
1 of 101

This yellow tulle skirt with embroidered flowers at Michael Kors

The purple suede skirt at Derek Lam

The boxy white dress at Rachel Comey

Photo: COURTESY of PRESS OFFICE

The floral shoe boots at Victoria Beckham

The red dress (and the pale blue pumps!) at Rosie Assoulin 

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This dramatic top at Delpozo

The cutout sweatshirt dress at Cynthia Rowley

The curvilinear crop top at Alexander Wang

The striped vest at Peter Som

The chic dress and shirt combo at Delpozo

The small green bag at Jason Wu

The pom pom sweater at Libertine

The asymmetrical short-sleeve jacket at 3.1 Phillip Lim

The twisted leather belt at Chadwick Bell

The double-breasted coat at Honor

The fringed bag at Proenza Schouler

The white fringed skirt at Christian Siriano

The slouchy henley-style shirt at Italian designer Francesca Liberatore (one of four winners of the DHL Exported contest)

The frayed denim tunic at Rachel Comey

Photo: COURTESY of PRESS OFFICE

The floral skirt and sleeveless blouse at Michael Kors

This insanely sexy dress at Cushie et Ochs

The fringe dress at Proenza Schouler

The white dress with "candy" accents" and bow at Honor

The sporty striped dress at DKNY

The coral gown with yellow lining at Oscar de la Renta

The white dress with "candy" accents at Honor

The belted jumpsuit with fluttery sleeves at Giulietta

The platform slide at Derek Lam

The dress-top at The Row

The gingham shirtdress at Altuzarra

The hot pink karate-style pants at Tome

The longline black coat at Marissa Webb

The triangle leather bag at 3.1 Phillip Lim

The deep pink leather culottes at Adam Lippes (and we'll take those red shoes, too.)

The floral printed outfit at Diane von Furstenberg

A mixed knit sweater at Prabal Gurung

The voluminous red blouse at Donna Karan

The holographic clutch at J. Crew

The trompe l'oeil jeweled dress at Carolina Herrera

The folded white skirt at Marc by Marc Jacobs

The polka dot organza top at Marc by Marc Jacobs

The leopard jacket at Coach

The white overcoat at Jason Wu

The slouchy lavender linen blazer at J. Crew

The crisp white tunic top at J. Crew

The interesting trench at Creatures of the Wind

The cropped utility jacket at Ralph Lauren

The white blazer with buttons at J. Crew

The white overalls at Elizabeth and James

The pale pink vest (and yellow waist-bag) at Elizabeth and James

The interesting strppy wedges at Alexander Wang

The chainmail gown at Wes Gordon

The off-the-shoulder blouse at Rachel Comey

Photo: COURTESY of PRESS OFFICE

The 'Plant Shop' sweatshirt at Karen Walker

The rust jumper at Karen Walker

The striped top at Suno

The embellished shirtdress at Jenny Packham

The embellished jacket and matching bag at Jenny Packham

The floral gown at Jenny Packham

The striped top with feathers at Oscar de la Renta

The cropped colored fur jacket at Libertine

The skirt and crop top set with flower appliques at Harbison

The ripped white skinnies at Frame Denim

The brocade outfit at Erin Fetherston

The ethereal white gown at Christian Siriano

The ruffled shirt at Rebecca Taylor

The "Natives are Restless" T-shirt at Jeremy Scott

The fun dress with cut-outs at Anna Sui

The fringed belt-skirt hybrid at Elie Tahari

The fitted black jumpsuit at Narciso Rodriguez

The top with asymmetrical ruffle at Milly

The asymmetric dress and sweatshirt at Jonathan Cohen

The printed top and skirt combo at A Detacher

The ombre firnged dress at ICB

The psychadelic footprint dress at Jeremy Scott

The poppy-colored dress with platic inserts at Lisa Perry

The cute star-print outfit at Diesel Black and Gold

The white strpless gown at Wes Gordon

The pill sweatshirt at Saunder

The sheer and floral top at Nicole Miller

The mixed-print cropped sweater at Nicole Miller

The boxy cream jacket at Hood by Air

The white skirt and top at Jill Stuart

The very wrapped-up dress at Jill Stuart

The fringed mule at Proenza Schouler

The cropped pea jacket at Rag & Bone

The colorful dress with cutouts at Mara Hoffman

The voluminous denim pants at Eckhaus Latta

The wide white shirt at Nanette Lepore

The fringe skirt at Thakoon

The graphic top at Public School

The printed pants at Opening Ceremony

The straight print skirt at Tory Burch

The hot pink pants at Ralph Lauren

The bright red pants at Osklen

The jacket with buckles at Rodarte

The easy blue dress at Donna Karan

The layered fringe top at Osklen

The long hats at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

The ruffled green gopwn at Naeem Khan

The lucite heel shoes at Calvin Klein

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Lip Stains on the Market Today

The Best Lip Stains on the Market Today
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share