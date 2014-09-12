101 Pieces We (Really, Really) Want From New York Fashion Week

Just like that, New York Fashion Week came and went, leaving a mound of decipherable themes from over 300 shows in its wake.

While clear-cut trends definitely emerged for Spring 2015—karate-style belts and sashes, quirky hats, fringe, and longer hemlines, to name a few—there was also an abundance of singular pieces that pretty much blew our collective mind. So, instead of feverishly rounding up what will be big next Spring on a macro level, we couldn’t help but sift through the shows and pick out specific standout pieces that made our editors do double (and in some cases, triple) takes.

From already-buzzy items like the sunny yellow tulle skirt with floral appliqués at Michael Kors and the slinky navy and black fringe dress at Proenza Schouler, to other interesting garments like the colorful pom pom sweatshirt at Libertine, the floral shoe boots at Victoria Beckham, and the structured print overcoat at Honor, here are 101 pieces we really, really want for spring, straight from New York Fashion Week