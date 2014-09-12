101 Pieces We (Really, Really) Want From New York Fashion Week

Just like that, New York Fashion Week came and went, leaving a mound of decipherable themes from over 300 shows in its wake.
While clear-cut trends definitely emerged for Spring 2015—karate-style belts and sashes, quirky hats, fringe, and longer hemlines, to name a few—there was also an abundance of singular pieces that pretty much blew our collective mind. So, instead of feverishly rounding up what will be big next Spring on a macro level, we couldn’t help but sift through the shows and pick out specific standout pieces that made our editors do double (and in some cases, triple) takes.
From already-buzzy items like the sunny yellow tulle skirt with floral appliqués at Michael Kors and the slinky navy and black fringe dress at Proenza Schouler, to other interesting garments like the colorful pom pom sweatshirt at Libertine, the floral shoe boots at Victoria Beckham, and the structured print overcoat at Honor, here are 101 pieces we really, really want for spring, straight from New York Fashion Week
This yellow tulle skirt with embroidered flowers at Michael Kors
The purple suede skirt at Derek Lam
The boxy white dress at Rachel Comey
The floral shoe boots at Victoria Beckham
The red dress (and the pale blue pumps!) at Rosie Assoulin
This dramatic top at Delpozo
The cutout sweatshirt dress at Cynthia Rowley
The curvilinear crop top at Alexander Wang
The striped vest at Peter Som
The chic dress and shirt combo at Delpozo
The small green bag at Jason Wu
The pom pom sweater at Libertine
The asymmetrical short-sleeve jacket at 3.1 Phillip Lim
The twisted leather belt at Chadwick Bell
The double-breasted coat at Honor
The fringed bag at Proenza Schouler
The white fringed skirt at Christian Siriano
The slouchy henley-style shirt at Italian designer Francesca Liberatore (one of four winners of the DHL Exported contest)
The frayed denim tunic at Rachel Comey
The floral skirt and sleeveless blouse at Michael Kors
This insanely sexy dress at Cushie et Ochs
The fringe dress at Proenza Schouler
The white dress with "candy" accents" and bow at Honor
The sporty striped dress at DKNY
The coral gown with yellow lining at Oscar de la Renta
The white dress with "candy" accents at Honor
The belted jumpsuit with fluttery sleeves at Giulietta
The platform slide at Derek Lam
The gingham shirtdress at Altuzarra
The hot pink karate-style pants at Tome
The longline black coat at Marissa Webb
The triangle leather bag at 3.1 Phillip Lim
The deep pink leather culottes at Adam Lippes (and we'll take those red shoes, too.)
The floral printed outfit at Diane von Furstenberg
A mixed knit sweater at Prabal Gurung
The voluminous red blouse at Donna Karan
The holographic clutch at J. Crew
The trompe l'oeil jeweled dress at Carolina Herrera
The folded white skirt at Marc by Marc Jacobs
The polka dot organza top at Marc by Marc Jacobs
The leopard jacket at Coach
The white overcoat at Jason Wu
The slouchy lavender linen blazer at J. Crew
The crisp white tunic top at J. Crew
The interesting trench at Creatures of the Wind
The cropped utility jacket at Ralph Lauren
The white blazer with buttons at J. Crew
The white overalls at Elizabeth and James
The pale pink vest (and yellow waist-bag) at Elizabeth and James
The interesting strppy wedges at Alexander Wang
The chainmail gown at Wes Gordon
The off-the-shoulder blouse at Rachel Comey
The 'Plant Shop' sweatshirt at Karen Walker
The rust jumper at Karen Walker
The embellished shirtdress at Jenny Packham
The embellished jacket and matching bag at Jenny Packham
The floral gown at Jenny Packham
The striped top with feathers at Oscar de la Renta
The cropped colored fur jacket at Libertine
The skirt and crop top set with flower appliques at Harbison
The ripped white skinnies at Frame Denim
The brocade outfit at Erin Fetherston
The ethereal white gown at Christian Siriano
The ruffled shirt at Rebecca Taylor
The "Natives are Restless" T-shirt at Jeremy Scott
The fun dress with cut-outs at Anna Sui
The fringed belt-skirt hybrid at Elie Tahari
The fitted black jumpsuit at Narciso Rodriguez
The top with asymmetrical ruffle at Milly
The asymmetric dress and sweatshirt at Jonathan Cohen
The printed top and skirt combo at A Detacher
The ombre firnged dress at ICB
The psychadelic footprint dress at Jeremy Scott
The poppy-colored dress with platic inserts at Lisa Perry
The cute star-print outfit at Diesel Black and Gold
The white strpless gown at Wes Gordon
The pill sweatshirt at Saunder
The sheer and floral top at Nicole Miller
The mixed-print cropped sweater at Nicole Miller
The boxy cream jacket at Hood by Air
The white skirt and top at Jill Stuart
The very wrapped-up dress at Jill Stuart
The fringed mule at Proenza Schouler
The cropped pea jacket at Rag & Bone
The colorful dress with cutouts at Mara Hoffman
The voluminous denim pants at Eckhaus Latta
The wide white shirt at Nanette Lepore
The fringe skirt at Thakoon
The graphic top at Public School
The printed pants at Opening Ceremony
The straight print skirt at Tory Burch
The hot pink pants at Ralph Lauren
The bright red pants at Osklen
The jacket with buckles at Rodarte
The easy blue dress at Donna Karan
The layered fringe top at Osklen
The long hats at Rebecca Minkoff
The ruffled green gopwn at Naeem Khan
The lucite heel shoes at Calvin Klein