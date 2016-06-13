The 101 Best Podcasts to Binge on Right Now

This show’s about all the thought that goes into the things we don’t think about, like a bizarre old castle in New York’s Central Park that you wouldn’t know about, or what happens when a neighborhood is gentrified. With 80 million downloads, 99% Invisible is one of the most popular podcasts on iTunes, so it’s a safe bet that you will love it.

TED Talks

You’ve probably watched dozens of TED Talks in your time, and now is the perfect opportunity to revisit the series’ podcasts. Remember how good they were, because nothing’s changed and there’s a huge bank of interesting (and free!) episodes just waiting for you.

Cracked

If you want to learn something new without being bored, Cracked is just the thing you should be listening to. Each show goes for an hour or two and covers everything from current events to pop culture. It’s not quite as succinct or well-produced as some others on the list, but we definitely still enjoy the stories.

This American Life

Instead of just presenting you with a newsy headline, Let’s Know Things put those current events into context by using a news story as a starting point for a bigger discussion about a trend, an industry, or society in general.

Business, Careers, and Entrepreneurship:

Serial

Serial is quite possibly the podcast that kicked off your audio addiction. The second season is narrated by reporter Sarah Koenig (whom you’ll remember from season one) as she digs into the case of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, a United States Army soldier who is facing charges after walking off his post in Afghanistan and who was held in captivity by the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network from June 2009 until May 2014.

Stuff You Should Know

Ever wondered what a black hole is, how Leper colonies worked, or what the deal is with crop circles? Stuff You Should Know answers all of these weird, interesting questions in detailed 40-minute podcasts. Science Vs Science Vs looks at different trends and fads with a scientific eye. Topics include whether organic food is really good for you, and whether a child’s upbringing is what determines their success. Invisibilia This show discusses invisible forces that control human behavior—things like ideas, beliefs, assumptions, and emotions—by using personal stories and scientific evidence. Season two is being released June 17, 2016, and features seven one-hour episodes that will drop every Friday. Reply All This show about the internet is downloaded more than two million times each month and offers a fun, interesting perspective about some web-based story. Hidden Brain By drawing on science and storytelling, Hidden Brain’s host Shankar Vedantam unveils what drives human behavior. It’s compelling audio, trust us. BrainStuff Exploring and explaining the science of everyday things around us. Health and Happiness Eat, Move, and Live Better Run by Precision Nutrition, this podcast will teach you small, actionable steps to get started on a healthier lifestyle. If you’re just starting out in the health and fitness space, this is a good place start. No Meat Athlete Radio This podcast is all about fitness and is run by vegetarian and ultra-marathon runner Matt Frazier. Our favorite episode: Sitting Is Killing You (Even If You’re a Runner).

Sleep with Me

This top-rated podcast literally exists to bore you to sleep. Hit play any time you’re struggling to catch some Zs.

Radio Headspace

Stop being the most stressed-out person in the room by taking some tips from the Radio Headspace podcast. Just try listening to host Georgie Okell’s soothing voice and tell us you don’t feel calmer.

The Nutrition Diva’s Quick and Dirty Tips Instead of focusing on elaborate recipes, Nutrition Diva’s advice is easy and actionable. She discusses topics such as artificial sweeteners and the real deal on the skim vs. whole milk debate. 10% Happier with Dan Harris Dan Harris is the cynical ABC newsman who had a panic attack live on “Good Morning America,” which led him to something he always thought was ridiculous: meditation. He then released the bestselling book 10% Happier, started an app, and now chats with other smart people about happiness on his podcast. TEDTalks Health All your favorite health-and-fitness-focused TEDTalks, in one place. Sex with Emily Emily Morse is a sex and relationship expert, author, and talk-show host. This is her podcast about sex, relationships, and all the stuff in between.

Marathon Training Academy Thinking about training for a marathon? Beginners can listen in for free marathon coaching and learn about everything from how to create a training schedule to changes you will need to make to your diet.

Inspirational Living Podcast

A motivational podcast about the mind, body, and spirit, this might be a little new agey for some, but if you’re into alternative health, you will love it.

The One You Feed Podcast The One You Feed is about mental health and how to feed the most positive version of yourself. There are discussions on depression, anxiety, and happiness. Balanced Bites Host Diane Sanfilippo is the New York Times best-selling author of Practical Paleo and The 21-Day Sugar Detox and her cohost Liz Wolfe is the bestselling author of Eat the Yolk. Each week, the pair talk about current topics in health and nutrition, with a specific focus on Paleo living.

Happier with Gretchen Rubin

From the best-selling author of The Happiness Project.

The Rich Roll Podcast Athlete and best-selling author Rich Roll delves deep into all things wellness by speaking with world-class experts in health, fitness, nutrition, and spirituality. Half Size Me Half Size Me helps listeners lose weight in a sustainable, healthy way with its weekly podcast. Host Heather Robertson interviews real people who share their inspirational stories of weight loss and maintenance, and shares resources and tips that you can use yourself.

Found My Fitness

Tune in for strategies to increase your quality of life through a better understanding of biology.

The Primal Blueprint Podcast

How to be healthy, strong, fit, happy, and productive with the least amount of effort and sacrifice.