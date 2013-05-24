Inside the 100th Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen stopped by. So did Prince Harry. The Chelsea Flower show which takes place annually in London put on by the Royal Horticultural Society on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea is absolutely the most famous flower show in the world. And with good reason. It attracts visitors and exhibitors from around the world and is attended by almost 200,000 people each year.

Go inside the 100th anniversary show and get some floral inspiration just in time for summer along the way.

The Chelsea Flower Show runs until May 25. For more information visit rhs.org.