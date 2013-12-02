A Man Tossed $1,000 Into The Air At Mall Of America (And Got In Trouble For It!)

It’s a Black Friday miracle (sort of): A man in Bloomington, Minnesota, was cited on Friday for throwing a thousand dollars into the air at the Mall of America with the aim of “spreading the love.” Serge Vorobyov, was given a citation for disorderly conduct, after mall officials claimed he “could have caused a major disturbance and ended in someone getting hurt.” Vorobyov said he wanted to do a good deed because he was going through a divorce and was hoping to pay it forward to people in need, so when a group of singers in the mall began singing “Let It Snow,” the 29-year-old scrambled to the top of a mall escalator and let a ton of cash fall.

“I had a really tough year. My story is that I just threw out my last thousand dollars,” he says in a video on his Youtube channel. “I don’t have enough money for a lot of things and I’m going through a horrible divorce — she even took the cat and won’t tell me where it is.”

Vorobyov says he feels good about the stunt, despite the arrest. “I thought I’d just spread some holiday cheer, be positive, and kind of like pay it forward and make it snow money. I thought it’d be fun.” Security let Vorobyov go after they confirmed that nobody had been hurt, and Vorobyov, for his part, seems buoyed by the incident. “I think all the people down there enjoyed it. I hope you all enjoyed it. I enjoyed it. I thought it was fun. I think it went well!”