‘100 Unforgettable Dresses’ In One Unforgettable Book

Hal Rubenstein‘s book 100 Unforgettable Dresses should immediately be bumped up to the very top of your reading/holiday wishlist. A gorgeous must-have that has the look of a coffee table tome but none of the “only look, don’t touch” attitude, Rubenstein seamlessly blends together the most iconic dresses in history with the leading ladies that wore them.

The author, who is currently the fashion director of InStyle Magazine, touches on all of our favorites, from that amazing Elizabeth Hurley Versace safety pin dress to Diane Von Furstenberg‘s beloved and iconic wrap frocks. Chocked-full of stories and personal touches, the book is a quick, fun read that’s perfect for wiling away a lazy afternoon. (And don’t miss the sweet little introduction by Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz.)

Published by HarperCollins, the book sells for $35. Make sure you grab a copy for yourself and a couple for your fashionable loved-ones!

