100 Shades of Brights To Buy Right Now!

I am going to be honest, the first time I fell in love with brights was in the 4th grade when my mother gave me a bright pink shoelace hair bow (you know you had one) and I was hooked. The hair bow may have gotten lost somewhere between the monkey bars and the merry-go-round but my love of neon still carries on to this day, as you can tell by the hours I spent searching for the perfect pieces! Get comfy and click through for a little color overload!

1. Brights can get tacky real quick. Although I will preach the good word of neon till I am blue in the face, I must admit that dressing with neons can go awry pretty quickly. On that note, while dressing with neons I would recommend you pair them with your fave neutral staples, like a pair of white jeans or a khaki shift dress a la Jil Sander.

2. If you’re going to pile it on, stick to accessories. Whether its a chunky bangle, watch or skinny belt, all will be chic if you stick to a monochromatic palette. My personal choice is all orange!

3. Although brights are a “trend” for spring, don’t be afraid to spend a little more than what you would normally spend on a trendy item. Bright shoes and bags have the potential to spice up any staple uniform for years to come, so invest!

4. Keep it sleek! Be inspired by the ways of the man with the luxe touch, Michael kors, and recreate the runway look with sleek metal accessories!