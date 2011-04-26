100 Shades of Brights To Buy Right Now!

I am going to be honest, the first time I fell in love with brights was in the 4th grade when my mother gave me a bright pink shoelace hair bow (you know you had one) and I was hooked. The hair bow may have gotten lost somewhere between the monkey bars and the merry-go-round but my love of neon still carries on to this day, as you can tell by the hours I spent searching for the perfect pieces! Get comfy and click through for a little color overload!
1. Brights can get tacky real quick. Although I will preach the good word of neon till I am blue in the face, I must admit that dressing with neons can go awry pretty quickly. On that note, while dressing with neons I would recommend you pair them with your fave neutral staples, like a pair of white jeans or a khaki shift dress a la Jil Sander.
2. If you’re going to pile it on, stick to accessories. Whether its a chunky bangle, watch or skinny belt, all will be chic if you stick to a monochromatic palette. My personal choice is all orange!
3. Although brights are a “trend” for spring, don’t be afraid to spend a little more than what you would normally spend on a trendy item. Bright shoes and bags have the potential to spice up any staple uniform for years to come, so invest!
4. Keep it sleek! Be inspired by the ways of the man with the luxe touch, Michael kors, and recreate the runway look with sleek metal accessories!
Matthew Williamson Braided Belt, $565, StyleBop
Forever21 Flourescent Green Nail Polish, $3, Forever21
ASOS Wooden Bangle, $80, ASOS
LTD Neon Watch, $43, ASOS
Swedish Hasbeens Clog Boot, $225, ASOS
Burger and Friends ZigZag Crop Tank, $34, Karma Loop
Bop Basics Neon Hair Tie Set, $45, Shopbop
Halston Heritage Off Shoulder Cocktail Dress, $395, Shopbop
Mara Hoffman Embroidered Dashiki Cover Up, $310, Shopbop
Christopher Kane Skinny Neon Belt, $155, Mytheresa
ModCloth Bright Spot Sandal, $90, ModCloth
ModCloth Highlight-Her Necklace, $24, ModCloth
ModCloth Pasque Flower Socks, $15, ModCloth
SO Mod Cat's-Eye Wayfarer, $20, Kohl's
Tory Burch Rubber Mulitstrand Necklace, $295, Tory Burch
J.Crew Perfect Shirt, $72, J.Crew
J.Crew Girls Cashmere Popover, $118, J.Crew
J.Crew Leather Capri Sandal, $50, J.Crew
J.Crew Girls Neon Bow Headband, $15, J.Crew
Angela Adams and Sea Bags for J.Crew Pocket Sail Bag, $198, J.Crew
J.Crew Canvas Overnight Bag, $37, J.Crew
Sensi for J.Crew Girls Water Shoe, $27, J.Crew
J.Crew Ripstop Watch Strap, $20, J.Crew
Field Notes Kids Pencil Three-Pack, $3, J.Crew
Old Navy Pocket Henley Tee, $9, Old Navy
Gap Legging Jeans, $23, Gap
Hot Topic 10 Pack Rubber Bracelets, $4, Hot Topic
Hot Topic Neon Barrette 6 Pack, $6, Hot Topic
Moschino Cheap and Chic 'Night' Slogan Jersey Tank, $70, The Outnet
TWENTY8TWELVE by Sienna Miller Poly Silk Dress, $106, The Outnet
Alexander McQueen Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps, $480, The Outnet
MARNI Metallic Leather Ballet Flats, $204, The Outnet
Marc by Marc Jacobs Chain-Link Bracelet $115, Mytheresa
Hurley Beachrider Shorts, $35, LuLu's
American Apparel Highlighter Fine Jersey Long Sleeve Raglan, $28, American Apparel
RACHEL Rachel Roy Dress, $80, Macy's
RACHEL Rachel Roy Spike Earings, $34, Macy's
RACHEL Rachel Roy Pink Goldtone Hoops, $22, Macy's
Hurley Wilson Girls Dolman Shirt, $42, Hurley
Hurley Spectrum Belt, $14, Hurley
Volcom Painterly Stones Tee, $28, Volcom
SK Hat Shop Gossip Girl Beanie, $14, Amazon
The Clash: Strummer, Jones, Simonon, Headon (Original Clash Book), $40, Amazon
Tarina Tarantino Tokyo Hardcore Fashion Collection, $20, Sephora
Givenchy 9 Color Eyeshadow, $62, Sephora
Billabong Kitty Combo Bikini, $88 PACSUN
Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti Silk Wrap Skirt, $295, The Outnet
Stefania Pia Necklace, $138, YOOX
Balenciaga High-Heeled Sandals, $470, YOOX
Givenchy 3/4 Length Dress, $358, YOOX