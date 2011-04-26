StyleCaster
100 Shades of Brights To Buy Right Now!

I am going to be honest, the first time I fell in love with brights was in the 4th grade when my mother gave me a bright pink shoelace hair bow (you know you had one) and I was hooked. The hair bow may have gotten lost somewhere between the monkey bars and the merry-go-round but my love of neon still carries on to this day, as you can tell by the hours I spent searching for the perfect pieces! Get comfy and click through for a little color overload!

1. Brights can get tacky real quick. Although I will preach the good word of neon till I am blue in the face, I must admit that dressing with neons can go awry pretty quickly. On that note, while dressing with neons I would recommend you pair them with your fave neutral staples, like a pair of white jeans or a khaki shift dress a la Jil Sander.

2. If you’re going to pile it on, stick to accessories. Whether its a chunky bangle, watch or skinny belt, all will be chic if you stick to a monochromatic palette. My personal choice is all orange!

3. Although brights are a “trend” for spring, don’t be afraid to spend a little more than what you would normally spend on a trendy item. Bright shoes and bags have the potential to spice up any staple uniform for years to come, so invest!

4. Keep it sleek! Be inspired by the ways of the man with the luxe touch, Michael kors, and recreate the runway look with sleek metal accessories!

Nooka Unisex Watch, $130, Endless

Matthew Williamson Braided Belt, $565, StyleBop

Miu Miu Slim Neon Belt, $165, Mytheresa

Jil Sander Neon PVC Belt, $175, NET-A-PORTER

Christopher Kane Keke Lace Top, $935, NET-A-PORTER

Jimmy Choo Candy Acrylic Clutch, $550, NET-A-PORTER

Jil Sander Neon T-Shirt, $259, Mytheresa

Proenza Schouler Silk Bouson Top, $885, Bergdorf Goodman

Vanessa Bruno Neon Woven Shorts, $390, NET-A-PORTER

Forever21 Athletic Pullover, $16, Forever21

Forever21 Flourescent Green Nail Polish, $3, Forever21

Baggu Tote, $8, Need Supply Co.

Comme Des Garcons Super Flourescent Wallet, $250, Opening Ceremony

Keds For Opening Ceremony, $30, Opening Ceremony

Manic Panic right beauty Set, $40, Opening Ceremony

Tron Legacy Opening Ceremony Patchwork Shirt, $84, Opening Ceremony

Jil Sander Cuffed Sandal, $470, Barneys New York

ASOS Wooden Bangle, $80, ASOS

LTD Neon Watch, $43, ASOS

Swedish Hasbeens Clog Boot, $225, ASOS

Hurley Beachrider Short, $35, Karma Loop

Quicksilver No Goodbyes Dress, $48, Karma Loop

Burger and Friends ZigZag Crop Tank, $34, Karma Loop

Extras Fishnet Tight, $4, Karma Loop

Bop Basics Neon Hair Tie Set, $45, Shopbop

Halston Heritage Off Shoulder Cocktail Dress, $395, Shopbop

Mara Hoffman Embroidered Dashiki Cover Up, $310, Shopbop

Christopher Kane Skinny Neon Belt, $155, Mytheresa

ModCloth Bright Spot Sandal, $90, ModCloth

ModCloth Highlight-Her Necklace, $24, ModCloth

ModCloth Pasque Flower Socks, $15, ModCloth

SO Mod Cat's-Eye Wayfarer, $20, Kohl's

Tory Burch Multi Shell Belt, $175, Tory Burch

Tory Burch Studded Logo Cuff, $95, Tory Burch

Tory Burch Rubber Mulitstrand Necklace, $295, Tory Burch

J.Crew Perfect Shirt, $72, J.Crew

J.Crew Girls Cashmere Popover, $118, J.Crew

J.Crew Leather Capri Sandal, $50, J.Crew

J.Crew Girls Neon Bow Headband, $15, J.Crew

Angela Adams and Sea Bags for J.Crew Pocket Sail Bag, $198, J.Crew

J.Crew Canvas Overnight Bag, $37, J.Crew

Sensi for J.Crew Girls Water Shoe, $27, J.Crew

J.Crew Ripstop Watch Strap, $20, J.Crew

Field Notes Kids Pencil Three-Pack, $3, J.Crew

Stripes High-Top Sneaker, $20, Urban Outfitters

Old Navy Pocket Henley Tee, $9, Old Navy

Gap Legging Jeans, $23, Gap

BCBGeneration Ruffled Cami Dress, $88, BCBG Max Azria

Hot Topic 10 Pack Rubber Bracelets, $4, Hot Topic

Hot Topic Blue Rubber Belt, $13, Hot Topic

Hot Topic Neon Barrette 6 Pack, $6, Hot Topic

Hot Topic Vinyl Bow Hair Clip, $5, Hot Topic

Mason Three Strap Tank, $197, ARCADE Boutique

Moschino Cheap and Chic 'Night' Slogan Jersey Tank, $70, The Outnet

TWENTY8TWELVE by Sienna Miller Poly Silk Dress, $106, The Outnet

Alexander McQueen Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps, $480, The Outnet

MARNI Metallic Leather Ballet Flats, $204, The Outnet

Michael Kors Top, $595, Marissa Collections

Charm and Chain Squiggle Necklace, $318, Charm and Chain

Ettika Rhinestone and Neon Thread Bangle, $63, Max and Chloe

Ettika Charm Wrap Bracelet, $70, Couture Candy

Marc by Marc Jacobs Chain-Link Bracelet $115, Mytheresa

Sandy Hyun Double Finger Pyramid Ring, $65, Max and Chloe

Jimmy Choo Magnum Sandals, $889, Mytheresa

Vivienne Westwood Color Block Clutch, $500, Zappos Couture

Bond No.9 New York Madison Square Park Eau De Parfum, $240, Saks Fifth Avenue

Hurley Beachrider Shorts, $35, LuLu's

Lime Crime Countessa Flourescent Opaque Lipstick, $16, SPACE.NK.apothecary

Victoria's Secret Daisy Push-up Triangle Top, $24, Victoria's Secret

American Apparel Highlighter Fine Jersey Long Sleeve Raglan, $28, American Apparel

American Apparel Diagonal Strap Gym Bag, $18, American Apparel

RACHEL Rachel Roy Dress, $80, Macy's

RACHEL Rachel Roy Spike Earings, $34, Macy's

RACHEL Rachel Roy Pink Goldtone Hoops, $22, Macy's

Kate Spade Mott Street Fisher, $345, Kate Spade New York

BCBGeneration "Word" Slang Bracelet, $18, BCBG Max Azaria

Kate Spade tropics Jocelyn, $325, Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Essex Small Scout, $295, Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Women for Women Bracelet, $45, Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Stand tall Idiom Bangle, $88, Kate Spade New York

Hurley Wilson Girls Dolman Shirt, $42, Hurley

Hurley Spectrum Belt, $14, Hurley

Volcom Painterly Stones Tee, $28, Volcom

SK Hat Shop Gossip Girl Beanie, $14, Amazon

The Clash: Strummer, Jones, Simonon, Headon (Original Clash Book), $40, Amazon

Tarina Tarantino Tokyo Hardcore Fashion Collection, $20, Sephora

Givenchy 9 Color Eyeshadow, $62, Sephora

Billabong Kitty Combo Bikini, $88 PACSUN

Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti Silk Wrap Skirt, $295, The Outnet

Sheild Shades, $48, Nasty Gal

Cheap Monday Zip Low Jeans, $65, Nasty Gal

PVC Rollover Shirt Collar, $44, Pixie Market

Ikat Print Shorts, $82, Pixie Market

Sececa Rising Green Cut Out Shorts, $126, Pixie Market

Dress at Pixie Market, $118, Pixie Market

Best Behavior Slip Dress, $123, Pixie Market

Stefania Pia Necklace, $138, YOOX

Balenciaga High-Heeled Sandals, $470, YOOX

Givenchy 3/4 Length Dress, $358, YOOX

