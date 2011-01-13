The 100% Accurate Golden Globes Predictor

How 85 writers that nobody has ever heard of got the power to set the table for Hollywoods most acclaimed films of the year, Ill never know. But the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations (HFPA) Golden Globes are once again upon us and here are my picks for the major categories.

To give you a little insight into my thought process, you have to think like an HFPA jury member: a lonely foreign writer living in Los Angeles whos been bribed for months by Hollywood studios with DVD screeners and cases of Zico coconut water. Unfortunately that’s very close to my actual life…

BEST MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The King’ Speech

The Social Network

WINNER: The King’s Speech

These awards are picked by the HFPA. The King’s Speech is the only foreign film nominated in this category. And its from the least foreign, foreign country that isnt Americas hat the HFPA loves that. Another thing the movie has going for it is that its completely inoffensive (another plus for middle-aged journalists). And on top of that, it has an actor feigning a disability these award shows lap that stuff up: Rainman, Forrest Gump, I Am Sam blah blah blah too bad Tugg Speedman didnt get his due for Simple Jack.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Halley Berry (Frankie And Alice)

Nicole Kidman (Rabbit Hole)

Jennifer Lawrence (Winter’s Bone)

Natalie Portman (Black Swan)

Michelle Williams (Blue Valentine)

WINNER: Natalie Portman (Black Swan)

While people often claim award shows have disdain for genre films (and thats definitely true when it comes to comedy), that’s definitely not the case with horror The Sixth Sense, The Silence Of The Lambs and The Exorcist all won boatloads of kudos from the Globes and the Oscars. But my gut tells me that Darren Aronofskys amazingly insane ballet/horror film is a little too edgy and innovative for the stuffy writers who pick this stuff to nab the top spot. Portman was great in Black Swan, and this will be the one scrap of acclaim the Globes will throw to Aronofskys movie.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Colin Firth The King’s Speech

Colin Firth has paid his dues. He got his first nomination last year for A Single Man, but he has been around for what seems like eons: Milos Formans Valmont, Circle Of Friends, The English Patient, Shakespeare In Love, the great 1995 BBC miniseries version of Pride & Prejudice, Girl With A Pearl Earring, and, of course, Bridget Jones’ Diary. Hell win! And if he doesnt, then I think therell be an uprising in the womens only gym down the block.

BEST MOTION PICTURE COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alice In Wonderland

Burlesque

The Kids Are All Right

Red

The Tourist

WINNER: The Kids Are All Right

I hate to play the movie snob wait no I dont! I love to! Where did they get these nominees from? The bottom of the $1 VHS sale bin at a Maryland highway rest-stop? The combined rottentomatoes ranking of the four movies not titled The Kids Are All Right is 44.5%. Come on people, can we start insisting that our award-winning movies are at least D students?

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Despicable Me

How To Train Your Dragon

The Illusionist

Tangled

Toy Story 3

WINNER: The Illusionist

The Illusionist edging out Toy Story 3 will be one of the shockers of the night . How Toy Story 3 wasnt nominated in any of the Best Motion Picture categories is ridiculous, especially given the cinematic trainwrecks mentioned above in Comedy or Musical. In my book, Pixar is the only reputable movie studio working today and, if these award shows had anything to do with merit, Pixar would have a 20 x 20 room made of Oscar statues at their studios. The Illusionist, however, is not only a foreign film but a brilliant one at that. Its also by two master filmmakers, one living (director Sylvain Chomet, who made the masterful The Triplets of Belleville)and one deceased (the legendary French filmmaker Jacques Tati, who wrote the script). If there was any justice in the world, Toy Story 3 would win Best Motion Picture Drama and The Illusionist could take Best Animated Feature, guilt-free.

BEST DIRECTOR MOTION PICTURE

Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan)

David Fincher (The Social Network)

Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech)

Christopher Nolan (Inception)

David O. Russell (The Fighter)

WINNER: ??

This is one category that I think is wide-open. My hunch is that its a three-way race between David Fincher and the two Brits, Tom Hooper and Christopher Nolan. Recently the Globes have leaned toward the populist in this category, James Cameron won last year for Avatar, Danny Boyle won the year before for Slumdog Millionaire and Fincher, Hooper and Nolan all made commercially successful films. The difference I think is that The King’s Speech has more buzz heading in and its appeal hasnt yet peaked, like Avatar and Slumdog. So if I were a betting man, Id put my money on Tom Hooper, but I am not a betting man.