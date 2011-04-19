100 Accessories to Buy Right Now: All Under $100

While the weather gods havent exactly gone easy on us this spring, one thing is for certainwith all of this quality time I’ve spent planted in front of my computer screen, Ive picked out all of my spring accessory must-haves. It wouldnt be fair to keep all of the web trolling knowledge to myself, now would it?

Here is a little style guidance to help you in your accessory web surfing travels:

1. Once spring has finally sprung, dont be afraid to incorporate color! A pop of color on a handbag or a pair of platform sandals is a great way to have fun with your wardrobes color spectrum. Expand outside your safe haven of neutral cold-weather duds and infuse some life into your ensembles.

2. Dont take yourself too seriously. Accessories should act as little accents of your personality. We know youre anything but boring, so get a little cheeky with a leopard print sandal, an elephant ring or a tribal print wedge.

3. Take risks in the under $100 market, not when youre making your seasonal splurge. Want to try your hand in the neon yellow trend or the 1.5 inch heel? Do not blow your wardrobe savings on risky of-the-moment styles. The under $100 market is a chance to test the waters and to see what kind of feedback your closest friends relay.

4. Look for designer collaborations for high style at an affordable price. If you want to access the baller life on a shoe-string budget, just look to the latest collabs from hot designers like Danielle Scutt for Topshop and Sophie Theallet for Nine West.