A 10 Year Old Model Being Exploited? Freja’s September Cover

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Nina Ricci launched a new website and the Spring collection is available there now. [Nina Ricci]

American Apparel has an arguably racially offensive item on sale online now. It’s kind of AA’s favorite past time to offend people. [The Cut]

Little, insanely beautiful Thylane Blondeau is a ten-year old French model who has a Tumblr dedicated to her. I feel torn, but I think maybe the heels are pushing it. [Fashionista]

Freja covers the September issue of Vogue UK, shot by Mario Testino. It’s her third cover for the mag to date and she’s very sparkly on it. [Design Scene]

The CFDA admitted 33 new members a record for the organization. Charlotte Ronson and Stacey Bendet are just two to know. [Styleite]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @skyferreira It’s a shame someone had to leak ‘American Dream’,because the new version I just made is way different/better. That’s when the internet is the worst.

RT @fashionologie See Rumored Girlfriends Freja Beha Erichsen, Arizona Muse Together in New Shoot http://www.fashionologie.com/18538625 Love it!

RT @styledotcom TheRow.com gets a makeover: bit.ly/oTf7Jv Love a good web redesign.



RT @FashionEtcNow Goodness gracious. One study says the average woman spends $164,000 on makeup in her lifetime. bit.ly/p91cAm That’s kinda gross.

