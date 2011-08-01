StyleCaster
A 10 Year Old Model Being Exploited? Freja’s September Cover

Kerry Pieri
We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Nina Ricci launched a new website and the Spring collection is available there now. [Nina Ricci]

American Apparel has an arguably racially offensive item on sale online now. It’s kind of AA’s favorite past time to offend people. [The Cut]

Little, insanely beautiful Thylane Blondeau is a ten-year old French model who has a Tumblr dedicated to her. I feel torn, but I think maybe the heels are pushing it. [Fashionista]

137323 1312225182 A 10 Year Old Model Being Exploited? Frejas September Cover

Freja covers the September issue of Vogue UK, shot by Mario Testino. It’s her third cover for the mag to date and she’s very sparkly on it. [Design Scene]

The CFDA admitted 33 new members a record for the organization. Charlotte Ronson and Stacey Bendet are just two to know. [Styleite]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @skyferreira It’s a shame someone had to leak ‘American Dream’,because the new version I just made is way different/better. That’s when the internet is the worst.

RT @fashionologie See Rumored Girlfriends Freja Beha Erichsen, Arizona Muse Together in New Shoot http://www.fashionologie.com/18538625 Love it!

RT @styledotcom TheRow.com gets a makeover: bit.ly/oTf7Jv Love a good web redesign.

RT @FashionEtcNow Goodness gracious. One study says the average woman spends $164,000 on makeup in her lifetime. bit.ly/p91cAm That’s kinda gross.

