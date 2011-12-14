10 Winter Accessories To Lust After

Temperatures are dropping… fast. As the coldest time of the year is rapidly approaching, it’s seriously time to take bundling up to a whole new level.
Even though chilly weather makes us cringe at the very thought of stepping outside, it also makes for a great excuse to indulge in some luxe winter ornaments (and we’re not talking about the kind on your tree).Who says you can’t be chic and be warm? We call it: eskimo-chic.
We’ve rounded up 10 cozy winter accessories that we’re actually willing to go out in the frigid cold to go buy — or maybe we’ll take the online shopping route instead…
Everyone needs a chunky scarf for the winter, no ifs, ands, or buts.
Waffle Knit Scarf, $38, at Nasty Gal
Need. This. Now.
Fluffy Feather Cape, $73, at Topshop
Yes! Finally we've found cute gloves (for a change.) And we're seriously loving the ombre shocking pink color, too.
Ombre Angora Gloves, $12, at Nasty Gal
Extra points for these extra-long gloves.
Angora Mix gloves, $11, at ASOS
A hoodie plus a scarf-- who can resist this awesome two-in-one offer?
Cable Knit Hooded Snood, $45, at ASOS
This lumberjack-esque scarf is most definitely a must-have.
Checkered Scarf, $27, at ASOS
But seriously this time-- we don't think we'll survive the cold without this oh-so-chic necessity.
Warehouse faux fur knit snood, $45, ASOS
Although it's bit of a splurge, it's totally worth the instant glam it will add to any look; oh yeah-- and it will keep your neck warm, too.
Jocelyn rabbit infinity scarf, $158, at Intermix
Music lovers will fall head-over-heels in love with these earmuff headphones. It's the first of it's kind, and probably the best invention since the wheel. Genius idea on the behalf of Juicy Couture!
Juicy Couture Earmuff headphones, $98, at Shopbop
Totally loving the oversized pom pom right now.
Knit pom beanie, $18, at Mikkat Market
A stylish way to keep your ears warm? Don't mind if we do.
Leopard faux fur earmuffs, $28, at Topshop