The 10 Wildest Moments From New York Fashion Week

As much as we loved every minute of it, New York Fashion Week has now officially concluded. Even though our feet are tired from chasing cabs in heels and our shoulders ache from carrying our lives around with us from dawn ’til dusk, we’ll miss it. Well, we’ll miss it until next season is approaching and we have to deal with it again.
Anyway, it’s certainly been an eventful season. An alarming throw down between a publicist and a rather aggressive French magazine editor has certainly gained the most attention this week, but there have been plenty of other things worth noting.
Click through the gallery above for a look at the ten craziest moments from New York Fashion Week!
Perhaps the most memorable drama this year at New York Fashion Week has been the slapping incident at Zac Posen. Zac's show was beautiful, with models like Naomi Campbell and Coco Rocha, however the "slap heard around the tents" definitely stole the catwalk. HL Group cofounder Lynn Tesoro was slapped by Jalouse magazine editor Jennifer Eymere, who was defending her mother, Jalou publishing head Marie-Jose Susskind-Jalou, who whose front row seat was unavailable. Jennifer is now being sued by Lynn for $1 million. Take that!
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
For the Alexander Wang Spring 2013 fashion show, there was a major surprise on the catwalk: Liberty Ross! The woman whose hubby Rupert Sanders cheated on her with the much younger Kristen Stewart proved that the best revenge is always to walk Wang.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Prepping for a show is a nightmare -- especially when it's a high profile one like Marchesa, where everyone must look perfect like the brand's designer, Georgina Chapman. While makeup artists were hard at work, MTA officials (the show was held at Grand Central) bust in and staged a fire drill, causing a frenzy. Additionally, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed up during rush hour in Grand Central, only heightening the chaos.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
The Opening Ceremony 10th anniversary party was one of the hottest tickets this fashion week. At around 3 AM (on a Sunday, no less), the masses were treated to a surprise performance by Lil' Kim, rap chanteuse extraordinaire. People are still talking about it.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
For Betsey Johnson's 70th birthday and fashion show, 1980s sensation Cyndi Lauper sang her song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" to a packed house filled with screaming fans, and of course Paris Hilton. The show was said to be a bit of a PR nightmare, but all in all, it was a wonderful celebration for Betsey.
Photo:
Dario Cantatore/Getty Images
One of the most visible faces this fashion week has been Ryan Lochte, who has popped up at numerous shows, made the rounds with numerous ladies and has made us all wonder: Does Lochte have staying power? With a hosting gig at E! proving to be quite awkward, we're not sure at the moment. One thing is for sure: He's certainly capitalizing on his success at the right time.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
The Alexander Wang after party always draws quite a crowd -- and this year was no exception. The "bank-robbing" themed party featured South African rap-rave group Die Antwoord, known for their outlandish costumes, who performed with a backdrop of tabloid covers. The covers included Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders' fling, which was awkward -- as Liberty Ross, Sanders' scorned wife, walked in Wang and was in the crowd.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Paris Hilton was another common front row face this semester. She attended many shows and of course even more after parties. This was clearly her major attempt to get back in with the fashion crowd. Perhaps she's been jealous of Kim Kardashian's acceptance by the New York snobby elite? Either way, you be the judge: Did Paris prove herself?
Photo:
Jeff Schear/Getty Images
"Newsroom" actress Alison Pill has caused quite a stir this fashion week by tweeting a naked picture of herself accidentally, as well as getting wasted at the Chris Benz party and allegedly repeatedly talking about her flatulence and offending guests. Definitely the weirdest celebrity story to come out of fashion week this season. It's always the quiet ones.
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
One of the most welcome guests at the Chris Benz presentation was Susan Sarandon who brought along her two adorable canines. Now, we've seen a lot of weird stuff at fashion week, but this sort of takes the cake. Regardless, we love it, and we hope to see more of these pups in the future.
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images