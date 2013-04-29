10 Ways to Get Invited to the Met Gala

Often dubbed the “Oscars of the East Coast” the Met Gala—a charity fundraiser to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and to celebrate its latest exhibition opening (this year’s theme is Punk: Chaos to Couture) is the social event of the year. This year’s gala is less than a week away, and taking place on May 6. But don’t think just because it is a charity event just anyone can buy a ticket. The guest list, since 1995, has been carefully presided over by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her team. Only 700 people make the guest list each year. Here, ten ways to infiltrate the see and bee seen event. Because, as far as we are concerned, everyone should get to go to the Met Gala at least once in their lifetime.

1. Donate a Boat Load of Money



There are two types of benefactors that make the cut for the Met Gala. The first category is made up of individuals like Lizzie Tisch (pictured) who have both donated a lot of time and money to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And then there are fashion houses and companies ranging from Yves Saint Laurent to Amazon who buy tables to the event ranging in price from $75,000 to $250,000 depending on the size of the brand and its relationship with Vogue.

2. Be an “It” Actress, Musician, Sports Star, Designer (You Get the Point)



Ever wonder if all of the famous people that end up on the red carpet at the Met Gala actually buy their tickets? For the most part, they don’t. Here’s how it works. The team at Vogue makes a list of just about everyone that is hot at the moment including TV stars like Lena Dunham, sports stars like Tyson Chandler, and models like Karolina Kurkova, and then suggest to the various fashion houses that have bought tables to invite them as their guests. Yes, famous people really do get everything for free, even seats at charity events.

3. Work at Vogue

The perks of working at Vogue can oftentimes seem endless. One of the major perks is that many on the masthead make the cut for the annual gala including Vogue’s Accessories Editor Selby Drummond (pictured), Senior Market Editor Meredith Melling Burke, and Digital Creative Director Sally Singer.

4. Date Someone Super Famous

Recognize the woman posing with Daniel Radcliffe at last year’s Met Gala? Neither do we. If there is ever a time during the year to hook up with an A-lister, it is right before the Met Gala.

5. Sponsor the Gala There is always a major corporate sponsor involved in underwriting a portion of the Met Gala. Last year it was Amazon, and this year it is Moda Operandi. You better believe that Moda Operandi’s various power players including CEO Aslaug Magnusdottir, Creative Director Taylor Tomasi Hill (pictured), and Director of Ready-to-Wear Indre Rockefeller will be in attendance at this year’s gala, a major perk of being a sponsor.

6. Perform at the Gala (Or Date Said Performer)

As the legend goes, Anna Wintour really, really doesn’t like Kim Kardashian, and she reportedly banned the reality star from attending the gala last year with boyfriend Kanye West calling her “the worst thing since socks and sandals.” Well this year, West is the featured performer, and Kardashian has the made the guest list. You do the math.

7. Beg Anna Wintour To Let You Buy a Ticket

Kate Upton reportedly wanted to attend last year’s Met Gala so badly that during a meeting with Anna Wintour the model and Sports Illustrated cover girl pulled out her checkbook and paid $25,000 for an individual seat to the gala.

8. Be the Child of Anna Wintour

Every year Anna Wintour shows up with her daughter Bee Shaffer on her arm. Her son Charlie, is also a regular at the annual gala.

9. Be a Celebrity Publicist

Naturally, major celebrities aren’t trusted to walk the red carpet unattended at the Met Gala, they always come with their celebrity publicist in tow. OK, so you won’t be an invited guest, sitting down to dinner with every celebrity who matters, but you’ll certainly get to hobnob with the elite.

10. Become a Waiter

OK, there are more glamourous ways to attend the Met Gala, but waiters at the event get to rub elbows with A-listers in attendance, just like anyone else. Hey, if you are going to serve halibut to someone, it might as well be Marc Jacobs or J.Lo. Anna Wintour’s private chef Hank Tomashevski does the staffing each year, so you’ll want to be on his good side to land this tony gig.