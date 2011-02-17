10 Ways To Piss A Woman Off

Yesterday, we gave the ladies a helpful list of things you should never say to a man. While that’s all well and good, I think that for the most part guys are the ones who really need the lesson in learning how to keep their mouths shut. Most of the women I know are smart enough to know when to bite their tongues, but the men on the other hand… it’s like verbal diarrhea. So fellas, if you ever plan on keeping a girlfriend for longer than five minutes, here are 10 things you should never say to her!



1. You said you were trying to lose weight, are you sure you want to order dessert?

We all know those girls that just seem to constantly complain about how many calories they consume hell, I’m probably one of them. But guys, just because we complain to you about it, doesn’t mean we’re asking you to turn into our nutritionist. Do I want dessert? Yes jackass, I DO!

2. You look really tired today

This one’s just a big slap in the face, and you know it. Telling someone, whether it’s a guy or girl, they look tired is basically the same as saying, “hey, you look like shit.” I don’t care if she does look like she’s just been run over by a truck, it’s never ok to tell a girl she looks tired.

3. My mom and my ex girlfriend are still really good friends

As if meeting a guy’s mommy isn’t intimidating enough, now we have to worry about her comparing us to your ex? Even if your ex still gets along with your mom, that kind of information definitely falls in the “need to know” category, so keep it to yourself.

4. Those jeans are a lot more flattering than the ones you wore yesterday

There is nothing more infuriating to a girl than backhanded compliments. A guy once told me that his way of flirting (without sounding too interested) was to pay a girl a compliment while still insulting her at the same time. Wrong approach dude! I know it’s a commonly held belief that girls like ass-holes, but if you’re trying to be one on purpose, you just come off looking stupid.

5. Chill Out

Put together, these have to be the two most annoying words in the English language. When I’m really heated, the last thing I want is for someone to tell me to chill out, relax or calm down whether I need to or not. It just makes me crazier and want to yell back, “why don’t you chill out?”

6. I’m not a fan of your friends

In the worlds of the Spice Girls, “If you wannabe my lover, you gotta get with my friends, make it last forever, friendship never ends.” I couldn’t have said it any better myself.

7. I’m on a diet

I’m all about feminism, equality, blah blah blah, but there’s just something unattractive about a guy who diets. Have a balanced lifestyle, exercise, all that good stuff but guys, if you’re going to be stricter about your calorie and fat intake than I am, it’s just a turn-off.

8. Are you in a bad mood or something?

The appropriate answer to an annoying quetsion like this is, “Well no, I wasn’t in a bad mood until you just asked me that!”

9. But my ex-girlfriend used to do it…

Then why don’t you just go back to your ex girlfriend? Guys, if you say this to a girl, no matter what the “it” is you’re referring to, you deserve to be dumped. No ifs, ands or buts about it.

10. Your sister’s really pretty

And what am I chopped liver? Do I really have to explain why this isn’t an appropriate thing to say? Obviously, I know you’re not purposefully trying to be rude, but a little sensitivity wouldn’t kill you buddy!