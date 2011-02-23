10 Ways To Instantly Make Fashion Blogs Talk About You

Fashion is actually, oddly crushed with an onslaught of news daily if not by the minute via WWD, random Twitter feeds, and small exclusives (it is a multi-billion dollar industry, after all) but only some particular bits hit every single site read by the fashion obsessed daily. It’s not a huge mystery how to get there. Below are 10 ways to instantly get the blogosphere blowing up.

1. Be Tom Ford

Everything this man does intrigues people because he’s elitist, talented, good looking and he says outrageous things. If Tom Ford does something, anything, it will get press. This also works for anyone who was major, falls off the face of the earth and comes back (See, also: Phoebe Philo).

2. Put A Pretty Girl in Black Face

Yes, it’s offensive and racist, but fashion just keeps doing it, and every time a magazine does it goes viral. Sad, but true.

3. Comment on Model Weight

Really, say just about anything. Call someone too skinny, too fat, or utilize a too skinny or too fat girl in an editorial, ad or on the runway and you’re golden.

4. Start a Rumor About Who Will be the New Designer at XXX

Any time someone even utters the words Karl Lagerfeld’s replacement the blogosphere goes insane. Someone from LVMH having lunch with Haider Ackerman? It’s news. A PR agency who doesn’t represent YSL claiming to know that Stefano Pilati is getting the boot? Bigger than an African country declaring independence.

5. Pay a Celebrity or “It” Girl A Lot of Money to Be In Your Ad (Preferrably Partially Nude)

Natalie, Blake, Gwyneth, Kiera any will do. If she looks really good, really bad, or really naked, it will get posted. Or if she’s Lady Gaga.

6. Be An Important Member of Fashion And Then Talk Smack on Bloggers

Frida Giannini and Anne Slowey, solid work. Call them inexperienced or that their opinions are meaningless and juvenile and you’ll be quoted quicker than Lagerfeld.

7. Be An Important Member of Fashion and Then Get Banned From A MajorRunwayPresentation

Cathy Horyn and Armani’s falling out, Carine absent at Balenciaga = a blogger’s birthday gift.

8. Be a Mass Fashion Brand and Then Do a Collaboration With a High EndDesigner

Lanvin for H&M? Brian Atwood for Nine West? Love. it.

9. Get or Quit a Major Job, or Even Just Start a Rumor That It Might Happen

Carine and Emmanuelle are the obvious case in point. But, anyone who breathes about Anna ever going anywhere works, too.

10. Be Androgynous

This one is fairly new, but if you’re a dude and you’re really pretty and can rock women’s clothes better than a Moss and you appear in an ad or editorial, you will soon become a household fashion name. Hey, hey Andrej!