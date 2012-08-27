A Look Back at the “Twilight” Franchise’s Best Posters

Today, a new poster for the highly anticipated Breaking Dawn Part 2, which will officially conclude the Twilight franchise, was released. Although we’ve had mixed feelings about the teen flicks over the years, in light of the constantly unfolding drama that is Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson‘s relationship, this is one we just can’t miss.

If there’s one thing Twilight has done right, it’s their promotional posters. Whether they have awesome images of the cast caked in pale makeup, strange and ambiguous quotes or creepy metaphors, Summit Entertainment clearly spent a pretty penny making sure people notice the ads for these flicks.

In honor of the last film’s approaching release, we’ve compiled a gallery of the ten best Twilight posters. Click through the slideshow above and let us know what you think!