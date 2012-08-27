A Look Back at the “Twilight” Franchise’s Best Posters

Today, a new poster for the highly anticipated Breaking Dawn Part 2, which will officially conclude the Twilight franchise, was released. Although we’ve had mixed feelings about the teen flicks over the years, in light of the constantly unfolding drama that is Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson‘s relationship, this is one we just can’t miss.
If there’s one thing Twilight has done right, it’s their promotional posters. Whether they have awesome images of the cast caked in pale makeup, strange and ambiguous quotes or creepy metaphors, Summit Entertainment clearly spent a pretty penny making sure people notice the ads for these flicks.
In honor of the last film’s approaching release, we’ve compiled a gallery of the ten best Twilight posters. Click through the slideshow above and let us know what you think!
This is absolutely the best Twilight poster to date. So young, so sweet and so uncorrupted. My, how times have changed.
Today, this Breaking Dawn Part 2 poster hit the web, and it's immediately up there with the best of 'em. Okay, so maybe we're just really excited to see Robert Pattinson touching Kristen Stewart in light of everything that's gone down with them.
The official poster debut of baby Renesmee, which oddly enough, has become a popular name for babies. If you need more proof that the world is going nuts, then we don't know what to tell you.
The Breaking Dawn Part 1 poster went viral right after the two confirmed they were dating, so this poster will always be a nostalgic favorite for us.
Taylor Lautner and Rob fighting over K-Stew in French?! Could it get any better?
Eclipse was when things started getting interesting -- and the poster reflects that.
In this Eclipse poster, the two main men look ready to fight to the death. They also look like they haven't hit puberty yet.
For some reason, everyone looks more intense when the poster is in Korean.
The New Moon days were more innocent for everyone, and Rob's pompadour was in full force.
An oldie but a goodie, the original Twilight poster brings back some serious memories.