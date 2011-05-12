10 Tricks To Help You Lose Weight

Losing weight doesn’t have to be a struggle–there are tons of ways to lose those excess pounds. Best of all, most of them are easy to incorporate into your daily routine, like this one from celebrity nutritionist Paula Simpson: Eat your proteins and starches separately. Called food combining, it’s a method that involves eating your proteins in one meal and your starches in another, in order to aid in optimum digestion. Many who follow it report more energy, significant weight loss and a decrease in indigestion. Click through for 9 more easy weight loss tricks to start now.
GliSODin Skin Nutrients Advanced Slimming Formula
Add a scoop of this slimming powder to a glass of water right before you eat to naturally amp up your metabolism. It features rice protein, probiotics, linoleic acid and seaweed extract to control your appetite, promote lean muscle mass, minimize bloating and reduce sugar and fat absorption.
Blue Print Cleanse
Kick-start your weight loss plan with this über-healthy, detoxifying juice cleanse. Over time, our digestive system builds up with junk that needs to be flushed out in order for us to feel our best. The cleanse consists of consuming nothing but these fresh-pressed juices for 3-5 days. It will restore your body's balance, give you more energy and, yes, help you lose some of those stubborn extra pounds you've been trying to shed for years.
Eat Smarter
When it comes to your meals, celebrity fitness guru David Kirsch says you need to go back to basics. "Follow the ABC's of nutrition: No alcohol, bread, starchy carbs & coffee, dairy or extra sweets. This will help you to lean down and de-bloat," he says. "Eat 5 small meals a day full of lean protein, healthy carbs like beans and quinoa, and lots of vegetables"
David Kirsch KirschBar
It's hard to find time to eat healthy in the middle of a busy workday, which is why we love these new meal replacement bars. The 100% natural bars are packed with essentials nutrients and are low in fat, cholesterol and sugar. They also taste great and satisfy your hunger, so you don't have to settle for sugary, cardboard-tasting bars that leave you feeling famished five minutes after eating them.
L'Occitane Amande Delightful Shape Refining & Reshaping Gel
Cellulite strikes even the fittest, skinniest women, so no amount of dieting can really prevent it. That's why it's key to have a dimple-dissolving beauty aid on hand to keep your backside looking beautiful. This firming gel features almond bud extract, carrot essential oil and caffeine to minimize the fat storage that causes cellulite and prevent water retention.
Beat The Bloat
"Many of us suffer from digestive issues that make us feel bloated and look two waist sizes bigger than we actually are," says Simpson. To prevent this bloat-induced weight gain, she recommends incorporating live active cultures and probiotics (aka good bacteria) in your diet to help support a healthy digestive system. Add yogurt to your morning meal, or look for supplements that include lactobacillus acidophilus, saccharomyces, or bifidobacteria.
BMR Beauty Series Tummy Lift
There's nothing more frustrating than doing hours of crunches, only to find out they have no effect on your love handles. Whittle your middle and target trouble spots with this high-tech fitness gadget. It utilizes electrical muscle stimulation--the muscle-rehabilitating technology used by physical therapists--to send signals to your muscles, causing them to contract and release. Your tummy will be toned in no time with this sweat-free mini workout!
Water That Works Overtime
You know you should be drinking lots of water to stay hydrated, but did you know your water can also do double-duty to help you lose even more weight? "Make your water work overtime by enhancing it with naturally detoxifying and purifying ingredients like lemon, cucumber and fruit slices, berries and mint sprigs," says lifestyle expert Scott-Vincent Borba. This will encourage your digestive system to get moving and keep you feeling full.
UnderWAY Appetite Suppressant Supplement
Even the most disciplined dieters have been undone by a lack of snacking self-control. Keep your cravings in check with this appetite-suppressing supplement. It's filled with natural extracts, plus a super fiber complex that provides you with 1/3 of your recommended daily fiber, helping you feel full and keeping you away from the potato chips.