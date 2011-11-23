10 Fashion Trends We’re Thankful For

It’s time to give thanks. We’re grateful for our friends, family and food (duh), but what about fashion? It’s time to take a step back and think about those trends that shape our wardrobes and make it fun to get up and get dressed in the morning. We’re happy that the days of moon boots are behind us, but there are certain trends that we never want to let go.
Click through the slideshow above for StyleCaster’s list of the 10 greatest hits, and say your thanks — we all want the fashion gods to treat us kindly this Hannukah/Christmas/Kwanza, now don’t we?
Mixing prints is the best way to keep things interesting and playful. This dress perfectly embodies that trend and is a great piece for any season.
Red Rose Patch Dress, $100, at Topshop
Where would we be without motorcycle boots? They are without a doubt the best way to add flair to a simple outfit.
'Puzzled' Boot, $159.95, at Steve Madden
The maxi skirt ensures that even when you have no energy to get dressed, you can still look cute and ready to hit the town.
Rag & Bone Feather Maxi Skirt in Crimson, $395, at Barneys
If you haven't worn a pair of palazzo pants yet, you're missing out on a fun trend that works on any body type.
Premium Metallic Jacquard Wide Leg Pants, $73.98, at ASOS
Grunge is back in all of its flanneled, cut-off glory. Oh what fun!
Neuw Cheeky Short, $23,40, at Oak
Loafers are a saving grace when your feet need a day off from clacking in 5 inch heels.
Hot Pink Billy, $365, at Tibi
What would a trend list be without chunky jewelry? We're always thankful for a good statement piece like this necklace.
Crystal Kaleidoscope Bib Necklace, $398, at Kate Spade
Holy neon! Bright accessories ensure that we'll all be able to protect ourselves from the winter blues.
Michael Kors Gia Ostrich-Embossed Leather Satchel in Neon Pink, $895, at Neiman Marcus
The skinny jean is one of our favorite trends. Chic denim is always okay in our book.
BDG Cigarette High-Rise Jean - Blue Belle, $58, at Urban Outfitters
Perfect for a day in the office or a night out with the girls, the high waisted skirt is a fashion staple.
Mini Skirt With A High Waist, $59.90, at Mango