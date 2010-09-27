StyleCaster
10 Top LBDs For Every Price Range

They say if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it but when it comes to fashion, things need an update. Even classics. We all know the little black dress is the ultimate item in a woman’s wardrobe. While an LBD will take you to any number of occasions, the truth is, every season calls for different silhouettes and materials. There are various references different kinds of black can conjure a little black dress sounds simple, but finding the right one for you can be quite a specific task. Your best bet? Updating your wardrobe with a brand new LBD. We’ve pulled dresses from every price range, so whether you’ve got less than $20 or more than $500 to spare, we’ve got the dream dress for you.

Dolce Vita cami velvet dress, $187, at Urban Outfitters.

Elizabeth and James "Bruna" stitched black deep V Dress, $395, at Bloomingdale's.

Forever 21 black knit mini, $19.80, at Forever 21.

Leith Lace Dress by Wren, $279, at Wren.

Preen Line downing open-back jersey dress, $375, at Net-A-Porter.

Pleated dress by love, $72, at TopShop.

Rag & Bone O'Hara dress, $395, at Jumelle.

Acne Atlas dress, $498, at Barney's.

The Row hunting off-the-shoulder mini dress?, $550, at Net-A-Porter.

Rachel Comey Ruse dress, $414, at Creatures of Comfort.

