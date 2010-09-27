10 Top LBDs For Every Price Range

They say if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it but when it comes to fashion, things need an update. Even classics. We all know the little black dress is the ultimate item in a woman’s wardrobe. While an LBD will take you to any number of occasions, the truth is, every season calls for different silhouettes and materials. There are various references different kinds of black can conjure a little black dress sounds simple, but finding the right one for you can be quite a specific task. Your best bet? Updating your wardrobe with a brand new LBD. We’ve pulled dresses from every price range, so whether you’ve got less than $20 or more than $500 to spare, we’ve got the dream dress for you.