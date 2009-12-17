10 Tips for Online Job Searching

With the ongoing recession, searching for a job is something that has unfortunately become a part of many Americans’ daily routines. The problem is that not only can it be extremely time consuming, it can also be very tedious. Know that it doesn’t have to be that way. There are many helpful online tools that if properly utilized, can make your job search become virtually stress and hassle free. Just follow these easy tips and you’ll be racking up the interviews in no time.

1. Do Your Research

If you’re at the beginning of your career or are going through a career change, you may feel overwhelmed by the vast number of possible options available. Start by reading up on topics that spark your interest by conducting a simple Google search. Thoroughly research the topic before taking the next steps to make sure that the career you’re looking into is a good fit for your skills and assets. Plus, the more knowledgeable you are about the targeted industry, the more impressive and valuable you will be to potential employers.

2. Utilize Job Search Engines

Utilize job search engines that compile listings from many top job sites into one place. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, we recommend focusing on just a couple to start. Some of our favorite job search engines are Indeed, Juju, and CareerBuilder. Other sites like LinkUp help you find job listings exclusively posted on company websites, which may be difficult for you to track down yourself.

3. Use Keywords to Narrow Your Search



Now that you’ve narrowed down your search engines to a couple of solid options, search each one of them for your specific profession of choice. Use keywords that directly apply to your desired position and make sure to specify particular locations where you would be willing to work. Make a list of openings that appeal to you and bookmark the page so it’s easily accessible for review. We recommend going over your list at the end and putting them in order from your top pick to those you find less appealing. Ideally, there shouldn’t be anything on your list that you wouldn’t be excited to do.

4. Explore Online Networking Sites



Use sites like LinkedIn, Facebook, and WWD Careers (if applicable), to reconnect with people you know and build relationships with people you may want to work with in the future. If you do plan on using sites like Facebook or even Twitter for networking purposes, however, remember to remain professional so that something you post on your profile doesn’t come back to haunt you later.

5. Set Privacy Settings

Make sure to keep your personal information private on social networking websites. If you haven’t already been told a million times, we’ll reiterate again–all employers Google before hiring, so make sure there is nothing that could potentially ruin your chances of getting the job. Make the effort to go through all of your social networking profiles and double check the content and security settings. The payoff will be well worth it in the end.

6. Ace Your First Impression



Most job postings will allow you to either a) submit a cover letter and resume via email or b) fill out an online application–both of which will make your life much easier. If prompted to fill out an application, make sure to fill out all fields and properly check for grammatical errors. Future employers want to make sure that they’re interviewing a competent human being, and your job application is your chance to make a good first impression.

7. Think Outside of the Networking Box

A great way to reconnect and network is to take a look at your AIM buddy list or even your Twitter account and see if there is anyone from your past who could point you in the right direction in your job search. Chances are you can’t even remember every connection you have off the top of your head, so looking at past connections can open up new doors for you. You may not get responses back from everyone, but reaching out never hurts.

8. Use Resume Platforms

There are plenty of online resume platforms to help ensure that your resume is current and up-to-date! This is important when looking for a new job because in the beginning, all you are is a piece of paper–make it worth reading (and NO, perfume and pink paper will not help).



9. Follow Up With Potential Employers



After you’ve completed all of the aforementioned tips, make sure to follow up via email or telephone if you don’t hear back after one to two business weeks. Sending a personal thank you card is also a must if you want to show your dedication and make it to the top of that ominous stack of resumes. Employers want to see that you’re serious about your potential new job and that you show as much enthusiasm in the interview process as you would in the actual position. Just be careful not to cross the line between showing enthusiasm and becoming an over-zealous and annoying nutcase.

10. Get the Job!

Following these steps above will help make your job search process less stressful, and will hopefully get your foot in the door. Now, it’s your responsibility to win over your potential employers and prove to them that you are the perfect person for the job!