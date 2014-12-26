StyleCaster
10 Times Jared Leto Looked Like a Fashion Girl in 2014

10 Times Jared Leto Looked Like a Fashion Girl in 2014

by

Jared Leto turns 43 years old today (!!!), and while we could recount his year of accomplishments (ahem, snagging an Oscar), we’d like to look at 10 times Leto wowed us with his style choices in 2014—and kinda made us wonder if he was a fashion blogger in another life.

Jared Leto leaving a hotel

“I know, I’m obsessed with this color-blocked cardigan, I found it at [insert cool thrift store in your city here] for $10.”

Jared Leto spotted walking around Nolita

“I’m really feeling cross-bodies right now.”

2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards

“My fashion icon? God, I hate that question …. but I’ve always admired what Mary-Kate and Ashley are doing.”

jared Leto enjoys Coconut water and Ultimate Warrior

“Ugh. My phone is down to, like, two percent and I still haven’t Instagrammed the ferris wheel. Or this coconut drink. Or my $700 Saint Laurent pants.”

Jared Leto is an oscar winner

“Just a few reasons why I love fall: Cozy scarves, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.”

Dallas Buyers Club

“I’m obsessed with cute flats right now.”

Thirty Seconds to Mars perform live

“I don’t know, there was something about Jesus’ style I really identify with.”

Celebrities arriving at the Chanel Catwalk Show

“I know, finding jeans skinny enough to fit into boots without scruching is the best.”

Opening of luggage manufacturer RIMOWA first store

Photos: WENN

“I own about 400 striped shirts. Not even kidding”

30 Seconds to Mars at Carnivours Tour

“Do you think the Sartorialist will be into this crown?”

