10 Times Jared Leto Looked Like a Fashion Girl in 2014

Jared Leto turns 43 years old today (!!!), and while we could recount his year of accomplishments (ahem, snagging an Oscar), we’d like to look at 10 times Leto wowed us with his style choices in 2014—and kinda made us wonder if he was a fashion blogger in another life.

“I know, I’m obsessed with this color-blocked cardigan, I found it at [insert cool thrift store in your city here] for $10.”

“I’m really feeling cross-bodies right now.”

“My fashion icon? God, I hate that question …. but I’ve always admired what Mary-Kate and Ashley are doing.”

“Ugh. My phone is down to, like, two percent and I still haven’t Instagrammed the ferris wheel. Or this coconut drink. Or my $700 Saint Laurent pants.”

“Just a few reasons why I love fall: Cozy scarves, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.”

“I’m obsessed with cute flats right now.”

“I don’t know, there was something about Jesus’ style I really identify with.”

“I know, finding jeans skinny enough to fit into boots without scruching is the best.”

“I own about 400 striped shirts. Not even kidding”

“Do you think the Sartorialist will be into this crown?”