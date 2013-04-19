The Top 10 Best Looks From Last Night’s Swanky Tiffany Gala: Kate Hudson, Jessica Biel, More

Last night’s Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Ball, which celebrated the iconic jewelry brand’s Jazz Age-inspired Blue Book collection, brought out so many A-listers that it seemed more like an awards show than a gala. Then again, it is Tiffany we’re talking about here—and they certainly don’t skimp when it comes to details. Neither did the starlets, who showed up on the red carpet decked out in hundreds of thousands of dollars of diamonds and some seriously chic dresses.

Standouts of the night included Kate Hudson, whose robin’s-egg blue Reem Acra dress—complete with a thigh-high slit—was identical to the storied Tiffany box, and Gwyneth Paltrow who kept it classic in Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, “The Great Gatsby” star Carey Mulligan took a sartorial risk in a Victoria Beckham suit that was certainly one of the night’s standout ensembles.

