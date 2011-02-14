10 Things You Should Never Say To A Man

Whether you’re casually dating someone or you’ve been wifed up for years, there are some things you should never say to your man. Of course you want to be yourself and speak your mind, but there are ways to do it without committing a relationship faux pas. To make sure you don’t hurt his feelings or have him think you’re a whackadoodle, follow these 10 rules.

1. Will You Marry Me?

If you’ve been with your man for a while and you think you’re ready to get married, dropping subtle hints is okay. Even telling him that he’s the only person you can see yourself spending the rest of your life with is okay. But flat out asking a man to marry you, well that’s never okay.

2. I’m Pregnant

Saying that you’re pregnant isn’t funny unless you are.

3. I Cheated On You

Telling a man you cheated on him isn’t justifiable under any circumstances. Cheating isn’t acceptable so don’t do it.

4. Your BFF Is Hot

If you’re with a guy, don’t comment on his friends. You made the decision to be with him. Even if Brad Pitt is his BFF, you shouldn’t care.

5. How Much Do You Make?

Asking a man how much money he makes is appalling. If you’re just starting to get to know each other, it’s normal to ask him about his career. His job is a part of him so it’s natural to want to know all about it. But unless you’re getting married and combining your finances, his salary is none of your business.

6. What’s Your Sex Number?

Asking your man how many people he’s slept with isn’t cool. What happened in the past doesn’t really concern you. Besides, do you really want to know how many notches your man has on his belt? I don’t think so.

7. I Hate Your Mom

Making any negative comment about a man’s mom is a no-no. Whether you’ve been dating for 2 weeks or 2 years, it’s still a no-no. To some men, their mom is their idol the type of woman they’re looking for. Sure your man’s mom might be a nag, over bearing, or a bit neurotic, but she’s still his mom.

8. You Dress Like My Grandpa

You meet a guy, he’s tall, dark, and handsome. You think he’s perfect. Except he dresses like your 91 year-old grandpa. Trust me, we’ve all been there. In this situation, you don’t tell him he has no fashion sense. Would you want someone telling you that your outfit reminds them of their grandma? I certainly hope not! If your man doesn’t look like he’s fashion ready for GQ, subtly suggest that you go shopping.

9. You’re Getting Fat

In life, not everyone is perfect. Sometimes people gain a lot of weight and other times they lose too much of it. If you think your man is packing on the pounds, gently suggest that you do some activities together. Whatever you do, don’t tell him he’s getting fat. That will hurt his feelings and there’s no reason to ever do that.

10. My Ex Used To Do That

Comparing your current boyfriend to your ex is absolutely atrocious. You want to help his self-esteem, not hurt it. Comparing him to someone you used to date will make him insecure and that’s just mean. So next time you have a boyfriend deja-vu, tell a girlfriend, your mom, or just keep it to yourself.

