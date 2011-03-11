10 Things You Never Knew About Rachel Zoe

Whenever there’s an interview with Rachel Zoe, I read it. If there’s photos of her on a red carpet, I opt for the high-res version. If a former client talks about her, I want to hear it. She’s one of those people who intrigues me outside of the fact that I really like clothes and shoes. She’s interesting, her life is interesting, her job is interesting and reality television gives you the odd sense that you know someone intimately, because you almost do, even though they don’t know you. But there’s always new things to learn! The Hollywood Reporter did an in depth interview with the power stylist. Onto the pull quotes and factoids!

1. “14 full-time staffers manage The Zoe Report, her daily digital newsletter with a readership of 250,000.” That is A lot of staffers for a newsletter.

2. Rachel said, I never wanted to be famous.” I sort of don’t believe this, but we’ll go with it.

3. Ive never been driven by money; Im driven by the path. And fear. The scariest thing Ive ever done in my life was start a collection. Being a designer was one of those things where I was, like, Never, never, never! Leave it to my heroes. Then I started to itch for it.” This is very zen, yet mostly about money.

4. Zoe went freelance at 25 and began styling for the likes of Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys from a one-bedroom West Village apartment. Zoe explains, I worked 20-something hours a day, seven days a week. I was completely obsessed with fashion and spent all my money flying to Paris to go to couture because that was the dream. I crashed shows, stood in line for Marc Jacobs. Designers were my heroes and my celebrities. It hasnt really worn off. I love that she crashed shows.

5. Her first salary as a fashion assistantat YM magazine was $18,000 a year.

6. She still thinks of LA as a second rate fashion city. Kind of. Calling it, “very different. Ten years ago, you couldnt find a fashion photographer or couture anywhere around here. Coming out, I was fascinated by the red carpet and Old Hollywood in particular, so I was like, Youve gotta mix things up. You need to give some edge, some glamour, take some chances.'”

7. Zoe wouldn’t style Snooki, but it’s not personal. Thats not to say I wouldnt take on new clients. If I was really excited about someone and if it was the right fit. When asked about Snooki in particular… I dont have time. No really, because shes so out there right now, thats like a full-time job. Its nothing against Snooki.

8. On Gallaino: “Its a little insane and super-sad. Anti-Semitism, racism or any prejudice is not something I tolerate. Ive fired clients because they were anti-Semitic, or anti-everything, except what they were. Ive known John Galliano and his boyfriend for years. I dont know enough about it to make a clear statement, but if its true, its tragic.”

9. Zoe was a hippy who who went to 30 Dead shows, but didn’t do drugs. Like, really? She also walked down the aisle to Truckin’.

10. She has Johnny Depp fantasies. I have this visual of me and Rodg living in this amazing house thats not too big in the south of France, where we go for four months and just sit on the beach and make jewelry. Not to sell, just for fun and therapy. Like literally, take rocks and shells and glue them.

Bonus: A Bravolebrity typically makes about $50,000 an episode. Not about Zoe, per se, but really? Can I be one?