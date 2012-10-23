10 Things You Need to Know About the iPad Mini

When the news first broke that Apple was launching the iPad Mini, many were confused. After all, the iPhone 5 just came out on September 21, and the iPad Mini seems awfully similar. Well, as it turns out, there’s a lot more to it than that. We’ve rounded up everything noteworthy from Apple’s announcement event this afternoon (which also included news about the new MacBook Pro, a new iMac and a fourth generation iPad that’s regular-sized). Below, ten things you need to know about the iPad Mini.

1. Prices start at $329 for the 16 GB model. A ton of tech bloggers have already complained about the fact that it’s not under $300, but considering the fourth generation iPad will retail starting at $499, we think this is quite fair.

2. Preorder begins on Friday, October 26. The WiFi models will ship on November 2, and the cellular versions on November 16. It comes in black or white.

3. “What can you do with an iPad Mini that you can’t do with the new fourth generation iPad? You can hold it in one hand!” Apple CEO Tim Cook stated. The “one hand” approach will allow this device to be more accessible to children, who have already begun using iPad’s as a learning tool quite frequently in recent years.

4. It’s 0.68 lbs, or “as light as a pad of paper,” and 7.2 mm thin, or “as thin as a pencil.”

5. It’s 7.9 inches diagonally across, and offers 29.6 square inches of display. Cook repeatedly compared this to Google’s Nexus tablet, which only offers 21.9 square inches but appears to be bulkier.

6. The iPad Mini will have LTE service as well as WiFi that is twice as fast as the previous iPad.

7. Although it is smaller, it will still maintain the excellent battery life that we have come to know and love from the iPad. Apple estimates it will run for ten hours.

8. While the iPad camera is already advanced, the iPad Mini will offer a 2.5 megapixel camera for photographs and high-definition videos.

9. The iPad Mini will utilize the “Lightning” connector, which is compatible with the iPhone 5 as well as upcoming Apple products. While many were frustrated that they would have to replace all of their USB cables with the release of the iPhone 5, people have seemingly gotten over it.

10. It has the largest single-cell battery Apple has ever designed.

In just ten months, Apple has come out with Mountain Lion, iOS 6, two new iPods, the iPhone 5, a complete refresh of the Mac line, the fourth generation iPad and now the iPad Mini. What do you think? Will you be preordering?