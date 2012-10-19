10 Things You Need to Know About the $2.5 Million Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra

The most exciting part of the much anticipated yearly Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is not the performances (although we are looking forward to Rihanna and Justin Bieber, secretly) or the models, it’s the Fantasy Bra! The lavish piece is worn one lucky model in each year’s show, and this year it’s Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio’s turn. We were lucky enough to speak to the woman behind the bra: Candy Udell of London Jewelers based in Manhasset, New York. Here are ten things you need to know about one of the most expensive undergarments ever created, worth a staggering $2.5 million. The bra will make its debut on the small screen during the VS fashion show which airs on CBS on December 4.

1. It’s beyond blinged out. The push-up bra is studded with diamonds, sapphires, rubies and amethysts. A 20 carat diamond serves as the removable centerpiece. The matching belt features 5,200 precious stones.

2. You can buy it. “After the show and tour is over, the Fantasy Bra set will be available in our store,” Udell told us. “The complete set (including the belt and a perfume bottle) will sell for $2.5 million. It can be broken up if someone wants one of the individual pieces. Past bras are relatively in the same price range — with a few notable exceptions, like the one Gisele Bundchen wore in 2005 which was worth $12.5 million.

3. Someone is still trying to buy last year’s bra. “We are still in negotiations to sell the bra Miranda Kerr wore last year,” Udell said. That bra is also valued at $2.5 million.

4. It’s heavy. “We’ve actually never measured the weight of it, but let me just say that it has a ton of gold!” Udell said.

5. It’s inspired by a garden. “One of the things that we spoke about with Victoria’s Secret was about doing something with flowers and a garden,” Udell said. “It’s a floral fantasy, and it came out beautifully. The range of colors, like yellow and pinks, really make the theme pop this year.”

6. It’s not fragile. While such a beautiful piece decked out in gems may seem like it needs to be left at home, this is actually somewhat functional. “The gold is a very strong metal, which is great,” Udell said.

7. You can’t, however, wear it for long periods of time. Not surprisingly, you won’t be able to use this as your sports bra: “It’s obviously not as light as a usual bra, and it can’t be worn all day,” Udell said. “But hey — women are used to being in contraptions! We have to stand in our Louboutins all day.”

8. The design process took about four months. “After meeting with Victoria’s Secret, we spent awhile sketching it out. But when it came to the actual building process, we started in the spring — and we were done by July!”

9. Only three people worked on it. “My daughter Randi and I worked on it with one other person in our store. It was a small and intimate process.”

10. It’s a homegrown piece. “Everything is made in America,” Udell explained patriotically. “Isn’t that good to know?”