10 Things You Need To Know About The State of Style Summit

We’re just barely a day away before StyleCaster and the 92Y Tribeca blow the doors wide open with our inaugural State of Style Summit. While the excitement is building, so are the many questions we’ve been fielding about everything from wifi hook-ups to sponsors and the like. So in an effort to help you navigate what you need to know if you’re attending in person (or tuning in via livestream), we’ve compiled 10 burning answers to 10 burning questions:

1. What’s it all about? StyleCaster has come together with some of the industry’s biggest influencers and tastemakers to discuss the face of fashion and beauty and the changing trends in a digital age. It starts at the 92Y Tribeca DOWNTOWN at 10:00 a.m.

2. Who’s sponsoring it? That would be StyleCaster and Ford Motor Company. Ford will be revealing some of their new innovative fashion and design textiles and will have a brand-new 2012 Ford Fusion on display for people to check out (sorry, no test drives allowed).

3. Should we be worried about the Super Bowl parade for the Giants? Only if you’re Eli Manning. Otherwise just make sure you get there promptly so you can avoid the crowds heading downtown. (FYI: We found the 1 train to Canal Street to be your best best.)

4. Will there be wi-fi? Yes! Wifi for all! There will be signs posted around the building that will have information regarding this topic.

5. Will you feed us? Snacks for sure (head to the Ford Fusion Lounge for a little noshy-noshy). If you want lunch, you can purchase something in the 92Y Cafe. Fair warning: It tends to get packed during the lunch rush so eat early or wait a bit.

6. What’s the dress code? Business casual works in a pinch.

7. Can I tweet about it? Is the sky blue? Use the hash tag #StateofStyle throughout the day to stay looped into what everyone is saying about topics, speakers, trends etc. (Other key info you should know: @StyleCaster, @92YTribeca, and @Ford.)

8. What’s the deal with the livestream? The Summit will be universally accessible via Watchitoo, the interactive streaming media company that provides HD video collaboration. We’ll be watching it ourselves at www.stylecaster.com/state-of-style or www.92y.org/Tribeca.

9. How can I get my hands on this State of Style report I keep hearing about? StyleCaster and Empirica Research came together to create a comprehensive research report on emerging consumer trends in the fashion, beauty and style space. You can buy this baby for $999.00 by contacting experience@stylecaster.com or meghan.cross@stylecaster.com.

10. Rumor has it there’s a (free) cocktail party to follow… Um, we can neither confirm nor deny, but the fact that Russian Standard Vodka is showing up at 5:30 pretty much says it all, no?