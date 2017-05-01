10 Things You Didn’t Know About Salma Hayek’s Billionaire Husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek‘s net worth is pretty healthy on its own, but when you add in the financial earnings of her husband, François-Henri Pinault, well, let’s just say the couple are crazy rich.

To put things into context, there are just 1,426 billionaires in the world—and Pinault is one of them. Here’s a little about the guy.

1. He’s got money for days

Pinault is far richer than you can even imagine. Much of his money comes from his post as CEO of Kering (formerly PPR, the French multinational holding company founded by his father that has a strong presence in the fashion industry and owns brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent), and his current net worth is estimated at about $17.3 billion.

2. He dated Hayek for a while before proposing

He dated Hayek for 11 months before she got pregnant with their daughter, Valentina, in March 2007. They got engaged that same month. Waiting almost a whole year to propose is pretty much a decade in famous-people time.

3. He knows fashion

As his company owns Balenciaga, Pinault was one of the people responsible for appointing Alexander Wang as the Creative Director of Balenciaga after Nicolas Ghesquière left the storied French house.

“Nicolas built Balenciaga over 15 years—he reanimated it. He projected an absolutely incredible modernity onto a traditional brand. But there comes a time, often when a brand has matured, when it needs to broaden its scope and its artistic vocabulary and that’s when you need to ask yourself if it’s time for something else,” Pinault told The New York Times in 2013.

4. He’s a bit older than Hayek

He was set up with Hayek by a former Gucci executive—and she was confused and thought she was being set up with his father! Their wedding was a masked ball held on Valentine’s Day in Venice back in 2009. 150 people were in attendance.

5. Hayek isn’t the only drop-dead gorgeous woman he’s been involved with

Pinault was involved in a high-profile child support battle with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Linda Evangelista. Despite media reports, he insists that they’re very close—and that his son with Evangelista is fully integrated into his family with Hayek.

6. He isn’t all about money

His favorite hobbies are playing card tricks and tennis.

7. But he loves him some jewelry

He has over 60 watches in his luxury collection which includes top brands like Piaget and Audemars Piguet.

8. He’s also in the wine biz

Through Kering, his family owns Château Latour, largely regarded as the top Bordeaux vineyard in the world. Some bottles of Latour can run around $1 million.

9. And he loves real estate

Pinault owns homes around the world and a few years back he bought Vidal Sassoon’s Bel Air mansion in California for $16.5 million.

10. He almost chose a different life path

He was planning on leaving behind his family business and go to Stanford Business School and pursue something else. However, he was unable to get a green card—so his work for his father began.

Originally published April 2013. Updated April 2017.