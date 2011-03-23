10 Super Powerful People Who Never Say No to Anna Wintour

Lest you ever doubted the supremacy of the great and powerful Anna Wintour, the Wall Street Journal broke it down, person by person, of those whom the bobbed one has anointed important enough to be under her influence, important enough to be associated with Vogue and smart enough to never, ever say no to Anna.

Wintour told the mag, “To be in Vogue means something. Not all of them become friends, but it’s part of my job to get to know these people and try to understand who they are, what they are and what future they have. I won’t pretend that I’m sitting here with a spreadsheet . . . ‘Now it’s time to reach out to LeBron James.’ It’s instinctive.” Who beyond LeBron are these people? From the Mayor of NYC to JT, we broke it down.

Harvey Weinstein:

“I’m a streak player, but Anna’s there, good or bad,” says Harvey Weinstein, co-chair of the Weinstein Company, who goes back some 15 years with Wintour. “When I wasn’t doing so well, Anna would throw a party and put me next to Bernard Arnault.”

Baz Luhrmann

Director Baz Luhrmann met Anna when Moulin Rouge was getting berated before it was even released. Wintour decided to save it, putting Nicole Kidman on the cover in a gown from the film and putting together a celebrity auction.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

In early 2009, when the fashion industry was reeling, Wintour went to see New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to talk Fashion’s Night Out. “Even a guy like me, who can barely match my tie to my shirt, knows that fashion means dollars to New York City. Besides, behind all Anna’s grace and poise is some pretty tough resolve. She’s not a person you want to say no to,” the Mayor explained.

Justin Timberlake and Sienna Miller

“One former colleague recalls Wintour deploying her celebrity shock troops when some stores balked at joining up. ‘She’s calling it in from command central’I’ll get you Sienna Miller at the store, I’ll send you Justin Timberlake!'” I wish JT was at my beckon call, too.

S.I. Newhouse and 30 international Vogue Editors

Anna called a meeting of 30 international Vogue editors and publishers in Paris. S.I. Newhouse of Conde Nast explains, “It was the first time anybody had gotten them all together. She didn’t need my authority to do itshe has a remarkable ability to impose her will. If I had had reservations, she probably would have gone ahead anyway.”

The City of Milan:

WSJ says, “She threw all of Italy into a tizzy last year when it was discovered she would spend only four days in Milan during February’s fashion week. Emergency meetings were called, designers frantically demanded to reschedule their shows and every one scrambled to squeeze 88 runway shows into 70 hours to accommodate her abbreviated stay.”

The Met Museum:

The Met is notoriously difficult when it comes to out of the box thinking. When Anna had a 30-foot hot-air balloon shipped from South Dakota and floated above the museum, one would have thought a freak out would ensue. “When we first saw it, we go, ‘Never! We can’t have gas in the museum!'” Met president Emily Rafferty told WSJ, “Anna’s changed our attitudeshe’s brought us to new levels of thinking of what we can do, but without ever losing sight that we’re working in a museum context here.”

Bernard Arnault:

Arnault, Chairman and CEO explains that Anna often helped him choose unexpected designers like Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton and Galliano for Dior. “She pointed us towards unexpected choices,” he explains, “I speak very openly to her, and this was quite audaciousit was not about picking the big names of the moment. It took her to see that there was a stylistic closeness between John and Dior. She was the discoverer.”

The French Governor:

WSJ explains, “Last July, Wintour met with thenFrench Minister of Industry Christian Estrosi. She suggested politely that the French government do more to support young French designers financially. Her own CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, which raises millions for young American designers, has become something of a model in Europe.” Ahem, suggested.

Plus Two Rando Things You Never Knew About Anna!

1. In 1967, 17-year-old Anna dropped out of school to join London’s wild fashion dance. um, what?

2. She was, “not terribly proud of putting the Spice Girls on the cover.” Hah.

