10 Pretty Summer Sundresses Under $100

Oh May, how you tease us. With only weeks to go until the official start of summer, it seems only fitting that we’re already obsessing about everything from what shorts are office-appropriate, to which bathing suits we want to pack away for long weekends at the beach with our pals.

Of course, when thoughts turn to summer must-have essentials, budget definitely plays a role. Rather than suffer through the stigma of wearing last season’s cast-offs, we took the time to search online and compile a list of our favorite sundresses under $100.

Chic, cheap and perfect for everything from walks on the beach to a romantic dinner for two on the boardwalk, these lovelies will last through a season of fun in the sun, while keeping you cool, relaxed and (most importantly) out of debt.

