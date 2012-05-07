Looking for the perfect sunndress to set off your tan this summer? Shop smart and check out our ten best picks!
10 Pretty Summer Sundresses Under $100

10 Pretty Summer Sundresses Under $100

10 Pretty Summer Sundresses Under $100
Oh May, how you tease us. With only weeks to go until the official start of summer, it seems only fitting that we’re already obsessing about everything from what shorts are office-appropriate, to which bathing suits we want to pack away for long weekends at the beach with our pals.

Of course, when thoughts turn to summer must-have essentials, budget definitely plays a role. Rather than suffer through the stigma of wearing last season’s cast-offs, we took the time to search online and compile a list of our favorite sundresses under $100.

Chic, cheap and perfect for everything from walks on the beach to a romantic dinner for two on the boardwalk, these lovelies will last through a season of fun in the sun, while keeping you cool, relaxed and (most importantly) out of debt.

Check out our ten faves in the slideshow above and make sure to post yours on our Products page now!

 

 

Colorful and fun, this easy breezy sundress is perfect for a stroll in the sand. Long cotton dress, $24.95 (H&M)

Office ready. Beach approved. Gingham Print Sundress, $24.80 (Forever 21)

Retro fabulous and ideal for a romantic dinner by the sea. Good Day Funshine Dress, $52.99 (ModCloth)

Channel your inner boardwalk babe. Oasis Oasis Tulip Sundress, $69.08 (ASOS)

Island cool and vacation ready. Petite Jamaica Sundress, $72.00 (TopShop)

Polka dots pop against a dreamy seascape. Fresh Green Summer Dress, $59.00 (Etsy)

Surfer girl chic and then some. SNAKE MILANO short dress, $98.00 (YOOX.com)

A Memorial Day must-have. Yellow Print Sundresses by Chaudry, $76.00 (eDressMe.com)

When meeting a boy on the beach is a "shore" thing. Corset Dress in Eyelet, $79.50 (Victoriassecret.com)

Summer sunsets made wearable. Ecote Volcanic Sundress, $59.00 (Urban Outfitters)

