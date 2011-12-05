10 Stellar Style Snaps from Art Basel Miami Beach

Another Art Basel Miami Beach has come and gone, and while we certainly saw our share of top-notch art exhibits, we couldn’t help but notice the heavy dose of fashion stimulation flowing throughout the scene this year. From the fiestas we hit via our Ultimate Party Guide, to the designer pop-ups and intimate dinners, Miami was blazing with snap-worthy style moments.

Here’s a round up of some of our favorite looks, starting with the fantastically fro’d babe above!

Natalie Alcala is a freelance writer, editor and consultant for fashion and culture. Follow her on Twitter @nataliealcala.