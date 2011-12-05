10 Stellar Style Snaps from Art Basel Miami Beach

Another Art Basel Miami Beach has come and gone, and while we certainly saw our share of top-notch art exhibits, we couldn’t help but notice the heavy dose of fashion stimulation flowing throughout the scene this year. From the fiestas we hit via our Ultimate Party Guide, to the designer pop-ups and intimate dinners, Miami was blazing with snap-worthy style moments.
Here’s a round up of some of our favorite looks, starting with the fantastically fro’d babe above!
Natalie Alcala is a freelance writer, editor and consultant for fashion and culture. Follow her on Twitter @nataliealcala.
Seth Browarnik's image of the always-fashionable Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour at the photographer's "Art of Night" exhibit. We want Karl's jacket!
Musician turned art buff Pharrell Williams traded in his signature skater look for a slick brimmed hat and sweater combo at the Montblanc de la Culture Arts Patronage Awards.
We couldn't get enough of this rad neon camo Dior bag designed by artist Anselm Reyle.
Even the actual fair provided some smashin' fashion. Artist Yinka Shonibare designed these incredible Victorian children's dresses using Dutch wax printed cotton.
Cabaret-inspired bartenders at Gareth Pugh's intimate dinner at Baoli-Vita.
More eye-candy at the Del Toro party, courtesy of this gal's adorable cutout maxi dress.
Here's a taste of Del Toro's covetable slippers at the brand's artist collaboration party.
Jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez Fendi rocking a serious fur at a private Fendi dinner at Soho Beach House.
Okay, not everyone can pull it off, but how amazing is this carnival dancer's costume at the Visionarie Rio-inspired party?