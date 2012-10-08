10 Things You Need to Know About The State of Style Summit

Break out your business cards Bump app, sharpen your pencils social skills, and take out your notebooks iPhones: The State of Style Summit is this Thursday!

If you’re lucky enough to have snapped up tickets to the event, you probably have a few last-minute questions. What do I wear? Do I go to 92nd street or Tribeca? Wait, what’s the State of Style Summit again? And will there be WiFi? I can’t breathe without WiFi.

Have no fear. We’ve got all the details you’ll ever need right here:

1. What’s it all about? StyleCaster, together with 92YTribeca, will present the counter-point narrative to the style industry’s everyday discourse by uniting some of the coolest industry tastemakers. What makes these tastemakers cool, you may ask? Each speaker – from Joe Zee to Jon Steinberg and Derek Blasberg to Patrick McMullan – represents the evolution of the style space into a place that’s accessible to everyone, thanks to a little digital innovation. The best part? You’re joining the conversation. So get your questions ready!

2. Where is it? 92YTribeca; 200 Hudson Street, just south of Canal Street.

3. When is it? Thursday, October 11th, 9:00 a.m. – 5ish p.m. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. and programming begins at 9:30 a.m., sharp. Check out the schedule here.

4. How do I get there? 92YTribeca is close to the 1 Train.

5. Will there be Wi-Fi? The enormous projection on stage will answer all of your log-in questions. 92YTribeca just had a killer hack-a-thon, and word on the street is they amped up the connection for @StyleCaster and @92YTribeca’s click-happy #StateOfStyle set.

6. What’s the dress code? Smart casual. And if you’d like to take part in the yoga break presented by Pure Yoga, keep that in mind when you’re getting dressed.

7. Will there be food? 92YTribeca will provide a lovely breakfast from 9 – 9:30 a.m., and StyleCaster will make sure you have time to schmooze over some sammies and snacks from 1:30 – 2 p.m. Of course, the 92YTribeca café is open all day too.

8. What’s the deal with the livestream? Tune in to 92Y.org, News.StyleCaster.com, and StyleCaster’s Facebook page to be right there with us all day. Tweet your take on the panels and discussions at @StyleCaster with the hashtag #StateOfStyle.

9. What if I need to stand up and move around in the middle of the day? ISpyDIY blogger Jenni Radosevich will break up the morning with some fun DIY crafts and PURE Yoga’s finest Halle Becker will host your seventh inning stretch in the lounge area.

10. I hear StyleCaster likes to party. As the writers of ’90s classic “10 Things I Hate About You” once said, “I like my Sketchers, but I love my Prada backpack.” (Read: StyleCaster Loves to Party.) Therefore, immediately following the day’s final panel, we encourage you to stay tuned for a fun surprise and very quick location change.

