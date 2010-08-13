10 Songs Ruined By Commercials And One That Wasn’t

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons by Jagrap

People go into music and entertainment for two reasons: because theyre driven by their muses, or they’re driven by monetary greed. These motivations are not mutually exclusive and, if one is lucky, can come together in the realization of a happy, successful career.

Often times the dollar and cents override the talent, and artists find themselves shilling their creative skills for a bald-faced capitalists gain.

Surely I understand and appreciate that musical artists want to be number one, but sometimes they cross the line. Here are but a few examples of artists who have lost a bit of my respect for selling their work to the highest bidder and one who owes his career to it.

Mos Def, Original Crap

I still have not forgiven hip-hop legend Mos Def for lending his voice to a GMC commercial. And this wasnt like he let them use one of his songs he sang for them. Coming from a man who has built his career on social responsibility, I found it absolutely shocking to hear him hustling for a carbon-monoxide-spewing truck. He did the same thing for a cell phone company. Disgraceful!

Led Zeppelin, Rock and Roll

The boys from Led Zeppelin may be the most egregious of the commercial sell outs. They had already been rich and famous for almost four decades when Cadillac used their legendary track Rock and Roll to hawk their latest luxury vehicle. So did Led Zeppelin really need the cash, or were they just being greedy?

Phoenix, 1901

Although Phoenix has been on the scene for a few years now, it wasnt until recently that they began to get noticed in the mainstream, and they clearly jumped at the opportunity to cash in on their popularity: the French band sold one of their latest singles, 1901, to Cadillac.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, Janglin

I was pretty disappointed to hear that Edward Sharpe and his coterie of gypsy musicians had collaborated with Ford for the companys latest Fiesta four-door.

Of Montreal, Wraith Pinned to the Mist (and Other Games)

Ugh. I cant even get into this, so just the facts: the once respectable indie band of Montreal tailored the lyrics of their track, Wraith Pinned to the Mist (and Other Games), to suit the Outback Steakhouse franchise. It really doesnt get much lower.

Spenser Davis, Gimme Some Lovin

Another old goodie who tainted his legacy: Spenser Davis. The 60s-era, hippy-dippy pop musician gave Ameriprise Financial access to his most famous song, Gimme Some Lovin. Those commercials also featured the late Dennis Hopper. This is what happens when playing to the Baby Boomers goes awry.

Nick Drake, Pink Moon and From the Morning



Whos in charge of the late Nick Drakes aural legacy? Whoever they are, they should be ashamed of themselves: two of the folk heros most beloved songs, Pink Moon and From the Morning, have been used in big brand adverts, Volkswagen and AT&T, respectively.

Coincidentally, that same AT&T commercial features images incredibly similar to artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude The Gates art project. Its so similar, in fact, that the telecommunications company had to include some fine print stating, The artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude have no direct or indirect affiliation or involvement with AT&T.

YACHT, Psychic City (Rory Phillips Mix)



Goodness me! Cadillac totally dominates when it comes to ruining my favorite songs. In this case, they took a Rory Phillips remix of YACHTs Psychic City and used it to hype their new SUVas if a remix makes it better. Forgive me, Id rather take the bus.

Kings of Leon, Red Morning Light



I didnt want to believe that Nashville rockers Kings of Leon would be the types to compromise their creativity for a buck; alas, they did, by letting Ford use Red Morning Light in a Focus advert.

Jos Gonzlez, Heartbeats



Now, I dont want to be a total stinker. Not all musicians who sell their work to commercial interests are worthy of scorn. Swedish musician Jos Gonzlez owes almost his entire career to Sonys use of his cover of The Knifes Heartbeats. Its only when someones established that they should eschew the consumer market. I never said I was against capitalism; Im just against artistic abuse.

