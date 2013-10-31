10 Simple Centerpieces Perfect For Fall

The leaves are turning, the air is crisp, and it is finally time to start thinking about the holidays.

When prepping for a dinner party, table decorations are key to creating that warm and cozy feeling that makes holiday entertaining so special. And while planning a dinner party is always fun, it also, of course, very stressful.

In the spirit of keeping things simple we scoured Pinterest to find the very chicest of homemade centerpieces. They may look expensive and time consuming, but really these arrangements couldn’t be easier to recreate yourself.

MORE:

Entertaining 101: How to Plan a Dinner Party

Entertaining 101: How Much Alcohol You Should Buy for a Party