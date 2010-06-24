10 Signs Your Relationship Is Over

Relationships are fantastic, especially when they start out wonderfully. You know the type Im talking about when after your first date, you can’t stop thinking about each other and before you know it you’re an exclusive couple. This state of complete bliss is what they like to call the honeymoon period. As time passes, however, things slowly start to change. Maybe youre just not as happy as you were when you first started dating or youre fighting with your guy all the time. Either way, its time to admit that the relationship is taking a turn for the worse. If you have the slightest doubt that your relationship is in trouble, these signs should help you figure it out!

1. Who Are You?

When you first started dating, you talked about everything. There was nothing you couldnt bring up to your boyfriend. He was your best friend and your go-to person for all of your secrets. Now, trying to have a conversation with him is getting more difficult by the day. Face the facts if you arent communicating, something is definitely wrong.

2. Bye Bye Sex

Does your man have no interest in having sex with you? You put on your sexiest lingerie, but he just doesnt want to sleep with you? Does he tell you that hes not in the mood or that hes tired or had a long day? If you cant remember the last time you got busy between the sheets, youre about to embark on a really long dry spell.



3. Orgasm Who?

When the relationship was just beginning, you were having orgasms around the clock. They were so frequent that you thought life couldnt get any better. Now, you dont remember the last time you had one. An orgasm is a womans way of connecting with her man. If theres no orgasm, theres no connection. So, realize it might be time to say sayonara to your relationship.

4. Call Me!

The roles have reversed. In the beginning he used to call you, text you, and send you cute love notes all the time. Now, youre the one constantly calling him. What happened? He simply lost interest. Dont take it personally, his heart just isnt in the relationship anymore.



5. Shower Time

Has your man been taking really long showers? Hes in there for a while and you wonder what hes doing? Yes, its been hot out recently so people are definitely showering more, but if your man is making his long shower time a routine, hes probably not just rinsing off.

6. Whered The Fun Go?

When you first met, your boyfriend was pulling out all the romantic stops. He loved to surprise you with home-cooked dinner nights and incredible vacations. Now, trying to get him to take you on a date is practically impossible. Dont let his lack of romance get you down. Go out with your girlfriends and have some fun instead!

7. Hey Friends

In a relationship, its normal to spend time with your friends. In fact, if youre not hanging out with your friends, then youre doing something wrong. But, if you see your friends more than you see your man, your relationship is in danger.

8. Work, Work, Work

Is your boyfriend all of the sudden really busy with work? He always spent a lot of time at the office, but now he seems to have work events every other night. Well, newsflash! Hes avoiding you. Of course there’s many men out there that have to work a lot, but if he wants to see you, hell make time regardless of his work schedule.



9. Forget Me Not

Do his thoughts seem to be somewhere else these days? Does he forget all special occasions like holidays and anniversaries? Perhaps hes trying to send you little hints that he doesnt want to be in the relationship anymore.

10. World War III

Does it feel like youre fighting a war in your personal life? If you and your partner are always at each others throats, something is clearly wrong. Its common for couples to fight if they didnt, make-up sex wouldnt be as much fun as it is. But theres a fine line between healthy fighting and fighting incessantly with no resolution.

If after reading this, you realize that this sounds like your life, its time to get out. Dont be afraid to end the relationship. Breaking up with someone can also be empowering ladies, we’re more independent than ever! Besides, its better to be single than to be in a relationship thats quickly going sour. So get out there and make a positive change. Theres no one that can change your life but you!

