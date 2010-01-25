10 Signs It’s Time to Switch Careers

It’s not easy to land your dream job, and you’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve all been in the same position — getting the coffee and bagel order in the morning, filing, copying, and answering more phone calls than you ever thought possible. But, as you begin your career with an internship or entry level position, you welcome these daily challenges in the hopes that it will lead to something bigger and better in the field that you love.

For example, if you want to get into fashion, you want to get Anna Wintour‘s coffee every morning, even if it means waking up at the ungodliest of hours. If youre trying to make it in the music world, youre willing to handle anything John Mayer throws at you, even if that includes personally begging Jennifer Aniston to give him a second chance. You get the picture: to get to the top, you have to work your way from the bottom (which is sometimes way deeper than you thought). No one likes being down there, but it’s the journey to the top — knowing theres light at the end of that long, dark tunnel — that motivates you.

Unfortunately, while paying your dues, you may realize that the top of that industry is not where you want to be. Here are some signs that your labors have turned futile and that it’s time to look elsewhere for the perfect career that you have daydreamed about for so long.

1. Your Mondays Ruin Your Sundays

Is your job so daunting that you wake up Sunday morning already dreading Monday morning? If so, get out now — you shouldn’t be involved with anything that makes you that unhappy in and outside of the office.

2. You Don’t Respect Your Superiors

In a perfect world, we would all adore our bosses and CEO’s so much that we would hope to one day be adopted by them. Sadly, that’s not always the case. While you may not always like them, you should always have respect for your superiors — they represent where you would like to be one day. If you don’t, then the pay-off for all your hard work may not be what you wanted. Try focusing your efforts elsewhere.

3. Lack of Satisfaction or Accomplishment

After hours and hours of work, you should be proud of yourself for a job well-done. Even for the most trivial of tasks, if you’re happy knowing that you contributed in some way to your company, your job is worth sticking to. But if you are continually having “What does it all mean?” moments and never finding satisfaction or feeling accomplished in any of your tasks (granted, not every cup of coffee or copy made will feel meaningful), then maybe a two-weeks notice is in order.

4. Boredom

By boredom, we don’t mean you’re sick and tired of making copies everyday — that’s a task no one enjoys (Note: if you can find entertainment in making copies, please write a self help book and share your wisdom with all of us). No, what we mean is you’ve become bored with the industry: you look at what your superiors are doing and don’t find any interest in it and the job descriptions for positions above you sound dull as dirt. No one deserves a boring path through life, so veer off and find some excitement.

5. Misery Loves Company

Do you find yourself gravitating towards the more disgruntled employees of your company, bonding over the anger you have towards your job? You tend to be the company you keep, so if you’re attracted to a more miserable crowd, then you should get out before you become permanently bitter and cynical.

6. Giving Less Than Your Best

We all know what we are capable of, and sometimes, when we don’t care about a project that we’re working on, we work well below our potential. Putting minimal effort towards your job shows that you lack passion towards your current career. If you don’t care, it’s not worth it.

7. No Way Up or Out

If you find that there is no upward mobility in your job or that the positions above you seem less than attractive, then why stay? Your hard work now should eventually pay off and lead to a better job later.

8. Conflicting Ideals

Do you strive to be the next CEO at Goldman Sachs but feel capitalism should be abolished? If so, maybe it’s not the best career path for you. Try to pick a career that is relevant to your ideals. If you find that your job conflicts with your principles, save yourself the sleepless nights and restart your career search.

9. You Really Have No Idea What You Are Doing

If you sit through daily meetings constantly confused about what everyone is talking about and absolutely cannot grasp the concepts (no matter how many times they’re explained to you), then you’re clearly on the wrong career path. You can’t like it if you can’t get it, so find a job in something that you actually understand and, more importantly, are excited to learn about.

10. Your Life Has Taken a Turn For the Worse

If your animosity towards your job is affecting your personal life, end this career now. Your job should not be a source of anxiety on a daily basis, nor should it force you to take frustrations out on the people you love. If all of your problems stem from your job, let it go and enjoy a happier existence.



