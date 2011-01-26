10 Fashion Schools We’re Grateful For: Designer Alma Maters

We know we don’t need to remind you, but New York Fashion Week will be in full swing soon, and our hearts will be set a flutter for unveiled Fall 2011 fashions. Long before the big names hit the runways, however, they were in classrooms hitting the books rather, the sewing machines.

With the exception of great stories like Karl Lagerfeld, who landed at Balmain after winning a coat-designing contest, many designers took a more conventional route and honed their craft at school, just like the rest of us (if you replaced Psychology 101 with Pattern-making, that is).

Here are the ten essential fashion schools that brought designers like Valentino, John Galliano, and Marc Jacobs out of the workshops and into our closets.





