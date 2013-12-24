10 Refreshing Dishes You Can Make With Coca-Cola

Most of us recognize Coca-Cola as a beverage, or failing that, a liquid. But very few of us see Coca-Cola for what it could be — the secret ingredient in tonight’s dinner.

The sweet and subtle flavors of Coca-Cola have always complemented our food, and they also work well inside our favorite dishes. From entrees to sides to desserts, there’s almost no dish that Coke can’t enhance (or shoe-horn itself into), making for a delicious, unique, and memorable meal.

Here’s 10 refreshing recipes which prove things really do go better with Coke.

COCA-COLA CHICKEN WINGS

Diana at Appetite for China says Cantonese-style chicken wings are often braised in soy sauce, but switching things up with a bit of Coca-Cola is always a welcome change. Click here to try her wing recipe at your next get-together.



‘TERIYAKI’ CHICKEN

‘Teriyaki’ is in quotes up there because, as you’ve probably already guessed, there is no teriyaki sauce in this dish. Emily at Fuss Free Cooking instead simmers the chicken in a mixture of Coke, soy sauce and garlic. Get the full recipe here.

BRAISED COLA ONIONS AND SAUSAGE

A pile of sweet onions caramelized in cola makes the perfect bed for chicken and apple sausages in this flavorful recipe from Kita at Pass the Sushi.

MONSTER-INFUSED PULLED PORK WITH COCA-COLA BBQ SAUCE

Serving a meal infused with only one carbonated beverage isn’t good enough for Oliver at It’s Not Rocket Salad, because his pulled pork recipe calls for BBQ sauce made with Coke and pork slow-cooked with a can of Monster Energy Drink.

COCA-COLA GLAZED BABY BACK RIBS

If you love Coca-Cola, you’ll love this this Coke- and chili-glazed rib recipe from Chef Virginia Willis, the author of “Bon Appetit, Y’all.” “The combination of sweet and heat is soooooooo positively off-the-charts good,” she claims.

MORE:

10 Things That Go Great with Maple Syrup (Other Than Pancakes)

The Ultimate Ron Burgundy Scotchy Scotch Scotch Cocktail

WATCH: Max Brenner’s Chocolate Martini





