The 10 Most Random Celebrity Clothing Lines Ever

These days, star-designed clothing lines are commonplace in the fashion industry. Some are met with such massive acclaim that they shed their “Hollywood” celebrity cache and become seriously respected designers among fashion’s elite—much like the Olsen twins and Victoria Beckham.

Others, such as Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, have used their status as MTV reality starlets to create mini fashion empires and have found considerable success in the contemporary retail world among younger consumers.

However, over the years we’ve seen a sector of other stars—completely random stars, it should be said—who’ve tried tried their luck in the design world. In fact, some are so strange, you might not even be aware of the fact they’ve dabbled in fashion. For example, did you know “Grey’s Anatomy” star Katherine Heigl had her own line of scrubs, or that an *NSYNC band member who isn’t Justin Timberlake once had his studded denim jackets sold at Nordstrom?

In honor of the of celebrity-designed clothing line phenomenon that doesn’t seem to be coming to an end any time soon (we’re still waiting for Amanda Bynes‘ collection to debut), we’ve rounded up the 10 most random for you in the gallery above.

