The 10 Most Random Celebrity Clothing Lines Ever

These days, star-designed clothing lines are commonplace in the fashion industry. Some are met with such massive acclaim that they shed their “Hollywood” celebrity cache and become seriously respected designers among fashion’s elite—much like the Olsen twins and Victoria Beckham.
Others, such as Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, have used their status as MTV reality starlets to create mini fashion empires and have found considerable success in the contemporary retail world among younger consumers.
However, over the years we’ve seen a sector of other stars—completely random stars, it should be said—who’ve tried tried their luck in the design world. In fact, some are so strange, you might not even be aware of the fact they’ve dabbled in fashion. For example, did you know “Grey’s Anatomy” star Katherine Heigl had her own line of scrubs, or that an *NSYNC band member who isn’t Justin Timberlake once had his studded denim jackets sold at Nordstrom?
In honor of the of celebrity-designed clothing line phenomenon that doesn’t seem to be coming to an end any time soon (we’re still waiting for Amanda Bynes‘ collection to debut), we’ve rounded up the 10 most random for you in the gallery above.
Katherine Heigl, The Katherine Heigl Collection
Hot on the heels of her "Grey's Anatomy" fame, Heigl decided to design a line of scrubs in 2007. They sold for $25 in conjunction with Peaches Uniforms through websites that specialize in uniforms. Not surprisingly, they're no longer available.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bitten
Of course, Sarah Jessica Parker is ridiculously stylish—after all, she was Carrie Bradshaw—and could have worked with any designer she wanted. Instead, she chose to launch Bitten in 2007, an inexpensive line sold at the most random retailer ever: Mass-market casual chain Steve and Barry's (which went bankrupt in 2008.) Bitten was reviewed negatively across the board, and did nothing to align Steve and Barry's shoppers with SJP's glamorous reputation. While the store is out of business, Amazon still has a few leftover Bitten items if you can't resist.
Chris Kirkpatrick, FuMan Skeeto
Former *NYSNC member Chris Kirkpatrick took a stab at the fashion world in 1999 with his atrociously-named clothing line FuMan Skeeto. It was universally panned—which isn't surprising—but we feel that some of the items, like studded denim jackets, actually may sort of work today (or at least, they would at a store like Hot Topic). FuMan Skeeto was available at Nordstrom and online, and disappeared in 2002.
Dina Lohan, Shoe-Han
Celebrity clothing lines are commonplace in the Lohan family. We all remember Lindsay's leggings line 6126 and her disastrous gig as artistic advisor for Ungaro, but her fame-loving Long Island mom Dina got in on the action as well in 2009. Shoe-Han was a line of cheap shoes Dina debuted in conjunction with Long Island-based shoe company Lovemyshoes.com. The goods looked like knockoff Steve Madden shoes and the line folded before it even officially launched.
LL Cool J, LL Cool J for Sears
Rapper and actor LL Cool J has his strengths, but why in the world he would design a children's line for Sears is still a mystery to us. Launched in 2008, the moderately-priced collection was dropped a year later. LL maintains it was due to the recession, but we think it was a major branding fail, plain and simple.
Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus & Max Azria
Miley Cyrus is stylish—so we're not saying it's random that she wanted to get involved in the fashion industry. However, a collaboration with Max Azria (the man behind BCBG) sold exclusively at Walmart seems like a strange fit for both Cyrus and Azria. It was available until 2011–but has since disappeared.
Yoko Ono, Yoko Ono Fashions For Men 1969-2012
We hadn't thought about Yoko Ono much until late last year when she debuted her new menswear line for hipper-than-thou retailer Opening Ceremony—allegedly based on a collection of drawings she once did for John Lennon for their 1969 wedding. The slightly bizarre designs (think skinny jeans with a hand drawn over the crotch) are available online and at all OC locations.
David Hasselhoff, Malibu Dave
David Hasselhoff, who once famously proclaimed he's "as popular as Elvis" (which is actually true in Germany), hopped on the celebrity clothing line bandwagon in 2006 with Malibu Dave, a surf-inspired line that didn't take off despite its association with iconic TV show "Baywatch." Sold mostly online, Malibu Dave got lost at sea after a couple of years, never to be heard from again.
Matthew McConaughey, JKL
Matthew McConaughney has little connection to fashion—in fact, he's known for often appearing shirtless and without shoes—but after the success of "Magic Mike," he landed the gig of head designer for JKL (which stands for "Just Keep Livin'," which was his famous line in "Dazed and Confused" as well as his charity). The line will be sold at Dillard's, and it will be strictly sportswear. Early promo shots showcase McConaughey in a tight henley.
