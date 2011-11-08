10 Quirky Cold Weather Accessories You Have To Try Out

Let’s be honest, winter dressing can get pretty boring. As everything starts to freeze outside, so do the stylish parts of our brains. Come mid-December, we tend to just cover ourselves in as many knitted, furry things we can dig out of the closet and then crawl on out the door, wallowing in our misery.
So how do we prevent seasonal fashion depression? Our first recommendation would be to try out any of these ten killer cold weather accessories.
With everything from bright, fuzzy arm (and leg) cuffs to conversation gloves and faire isle on acid, there’s bound to be a stylish accessory pill to cure the winter brain freeze in everyone. The great thing about these items is that they also have the potential to double as awesome holiday gifts for your equally daring friends.
Click through for ten quirky hat, glove and scarf alternatives that are anything but boring.Which would you be willing to try out?
A scarf... with built in sleeves? Hey, we'll take any two for one when it comes to keeping warm.
Premium Oversized Sleeve Wrap Around Scarf, $49.32, ASOS
Turban hats are going to be the next big thing for winter. This Elizabeth and James rabbit-trimmed version is the best we've seen by far.
Elizabeth and James Susie Rabbit-Trimmed Knitted Turban Hat, $195, Net-a-Porter
The ultimate in luxe ski accessories: a pair of Alexander Wang sunglasses complete with mink strap to keep that precious noggin' extra toasty.
Alexander Wang Mink Strap Sunglasses, $800, Opening Ceremony
Don't you hate the awkward situation that arises when trying to wear your ear buds underneath a pair of ear muffs? Problem solved. Juicy Couture has come up with a pair of muffs that double as speakers - genius!
Juicy Couture Faux Fur Earmuff Speaker Headphones, $98, Shopbop
If you're really into the DIY thing, Wool and the Gang's got you covered with their customized kit to knit your very own scarf.
Wool and the Gang Jolly Pocket DIY Wool Scarf Kit, $110, Net-a-Porter
Sometimes, your winter coat and a pair of mittens just don't cut it when it comes to bearing the cold. All you really need are some big, bright furry cuffs to clip on to those arms.
Faux Fur Long Cuffs, $29.59, ASOS
Oh yeah, and if your legs gets cold, there are furry warmers for those too.
Fur Legwarmer, $48, Free People
Capelets, the perfect example of old becoming new again. Toss a shaggy one over a dress for some added warmth.
Rag & Bone Brent Capelet, $395, Shopbop
Faire isle is a classic cold weather pattern, but faire isle on acid? Now we're talking.
Knitted Geo Trapper Hat, $17.80, Forever 21
Don't you just love an accessory that doubles as a good joke?
Kate Spade Mittens, $65, Neiman Marcus