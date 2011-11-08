10 Quirky Cold Weather Accessories You Have To Try Out

Let’s be honest, winter dressing can get pretty boring. As everything starts to freeze outside, so do the stylish parts of our brains. Come mid-December, we tend to just cover ourselves in as many knitted, furry things we can dig out of the closet and then crawl on out the door, wallowing in our misery.

So how do we prevent seasonal fashion depression? Our first recommendation would be to try out any of these ten killer cold weather accessories.

With everything from bright, fuzzy arm (and leg) cuffs to conversation gloves and faire isle on acid, there’s bound to be a stylish accessory pill to cure the winter brain freeze in everyone. The great thing about these items is that they also have the potential to double as awesome holiday gifts for your equally daring friends.

Click through for ten quirky hat, glove and scarf alternatives that are anything but boring.Which would you be willing to try out?