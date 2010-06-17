10 Quickest Ways To Turn A Guy Off

Photo: iStock.com

1. Changing your relationship status on Facebook after the first date

I am not lying when I tell you this has happened to me. The first date went well (we were all over each other) and we definitely drank more than our fair share of wine. I was definitely excited for the next date. The next day, I got a very interesting notification in my mini-feed saying, Sharon is no longer single. I didnt call her for that second date

2. Only ordering salads when we go out on dates

Dont be that girl! Youre not a rabbit youre a human. By all means, order a salad as your starter, but there is nothing sexier than a woman who knows how to chow down. Im not telling you to lick your fingers clean at the end of your meal, Im just telling you to eat like a normal person! A girl who has eating issues is a red flag, and something that wed rather not get involved with.



3. Bad manicure (or lack thereof)

Im going to go ahead and say that its worth it to spring for a pampering session. Though you might think we dont notice, chipped nail polish or chewed down nails can be a quick turn-off. It tells us that you dont care. I was on a date with a girl who seemed to have given herself a manicure while driving on a bumpy road. I meanreally?! I dont mean to be that guy, but it just wasnt cute.

4. Career-Obsessed

Nothing sucks the excitement out of a relationship more quickly than when Im wining and dining my lady and she whips out her iPhone so she can promptly answer emails from her boss. Im all for a woman who works hard and enjoys what she does, but theres a time and place for it and its not when Im trying to look into her eyes over a candlelit dinner.

5. Body hair

Men are bestial creatures. Weve been hairy since adolescence and are forced to shave every morning if we dont want to look like a hobo. One of the most refreshing things about a woman is how smooth she is. Dont ruin this fantasy for us. Shave your legs and underarms, take care of any awkward facial hair you may have, and groom your nether regions!

6. Baby-talk

Dont resort to a baby voice to try and get something you want out of us. Im not dating a 5-year-old, but a mature woman. Sometimes little girls use this tactic when they want extra spending cash at the mall. Im not your dad. If you are missing something from me in a relationship, then tell me in your real voice and be confident dont cover it up because youre scared about what my answer might be.

7. Deodorant issues

Of course you look stunning in your little black dress, and I certainly appreciate your classic choice, BUT before you leave the house, make sure your deodorant hasnt rubbed off on your sleeves. There is nothing worse than being distracted by a girls pits or those accumulated clumps of deodorant on your underarms. I know its hard to prevent, but be mindful of it before you leave the house!



8. Don talk about your problems

Everybody has them its just part of the human condition. Save it. Dont dote on them and make them the only topic of conversation, seeking my advice or approval. If youre having problems with your family, your ex, your hygieneits just kind of a deal breaker. Im out with you and trying to get to know the best you possible, so bringing unpleasant skeletons out of your closet leaves a bitter taste in my mouth.

9. Dont forget your manners

One of my main rules as a man is classic chivalry. If I invite a woman out for dinner or drinks, I always pay, pull out her chair, and help her with her coat. Its how I was raised. Dont forget to say a simple thank you. It lets me know that you were raised with good manners and that you appreciate me. When a woman feels entitled to any sort of special treatment, it tells me that she is just a mean-spirited person. Manners are a must!

10. Only talk about yourself

Dont forget that there are two people in a conversation. I listened so that I could score a first date, and because I was generally interested. Once youre out on a date, I want to know that youre also interested in getting to know more about me. Sometimes, in the nervousness of the moment its easy to forget to reciprocate questions. Be mindful of it.

