10 Pumpkin Dessert Recipes (That Aren’t Pie)

There’s always somebody at Thanksgiving dinner who hates pumpkin pie. There’s no reasoning with this person, because he/she is very clearly wrong, but someone at the table will try to change his/her mind regardless.

This year, instead of trying to talk sense into this knucklehead nephew, or aunt, or cousin, try mixing things up with a pumpkin recipe that isn’t pie. There’s dozens of great recipes to choose from, and each and every one of them is more welcome at a Thanksgiving feast than Kevin.

Yeah, Kevin. We’re not gonna dance around it any more. We’re calling you out by name. What are you gonna do about it?

Anyway, here’s 10 of the best pumpkin dessert recipes the internet has to offer, each bursting with great pumpkin flavor that Kevin might finally appreciate.

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE WITH CARAMEL SAUCE

Emi at Goboroot says her cheesecake has been a hit everywhere she’s served it, and it’s easy to see why. The recipe, which she actually got from her twin sister, includes a buttery chocolate crust, two layers of cream cheese filling and a caramel sauce for serving.

PUMPKIN MAGIC BARS

There’s not a thing in these 7-layer bars that wouldn’t be welcome on any Thanksgiving table. Naomi at Bakers Royale adds pumpkin, almonds, apples, shredded cocount, cinnamon — you name it. Get her recipe here.

SLOW COOKER PUMPKIN COBBLER

Dump out whatever’s in your crock pot — beef stew, pulled pork, pea soup — whatever. Instead, fill it with a pumpkin cobbler like Tonia’s from The Gunny Sack. She’s got a super easy recipe, and she also shares a valuable tip for keeping the top layer extra crisp.

PUMPKIN BREAD PUDDING

A hearty dessert like bread pudding belongs on the holiday table, especially during the colder months. Put a refreshing twist on this comforting classic with this pumpkin bread pudding recipe from Soni at Soni’s Food.

PUMPKIN FUDGE

As it turns out, leftover pumpkin puree can easily be transformed into a pan of fudge. Food blogger Suzie, or Suzie the Foodie as she’s known on the internet, bolsters her rich recipe with butterscotch chips and homemade marshmallow creme.

For more pumpkin recipes, visit Fox News Magazine.

MORE:

10 Apple Dessert Recipes (That Aren’t Pie)

12 Avocado-Based Recipes (That Aren’t Guacamole)

WATCH: Brisket, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Style