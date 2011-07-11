10 Pretty Pairs Inspired by Emmanuelle Alt’s Bow Shoes

I’ll be frank about what I use street style images for: getting inspired to obsessively search for one item until I find it, and at a reasonable price. On my weekly trip to Jak and Jil, I re-fell in love with these black bow Isabel Marant shoes from FW10 on Emmanuelle Alt, which were all the rage for good reason. I recall liking them on the runway, but the real life shot of the French EIC walking Paris in them is enough to make me drop the nearly $1K they cost – but they’re sold out pretty much everywhere.

Let’s consider it a challenge and shop for some similar finds, shall we?

Photo: Tommy Ton, Jak and Jil blog