10 Pretty Pairs Inspired by Emmanuelle Alt’s Bow Shoes

Kerry Pieri
by
I’ll be frank about what I use street style images for: getting inspired to obsessively search for one item until I find it, and at a reasonable price. On my weekly trip to Jak and Jil, I re-fell in love with these black bow Isabel Marant shoes from FW10 on Emmanuelle Alt, which were all the rage for good reason. I recall liking them on the runway, but the real life shot of the French EIC walking Paris in them is enough to make me drop the nearly $1K they cost – but they’re sold out pretty much everywhere.

Let’s consider it a challenge and shop for some similar finds, shall we?

Photo: Tommy Ton, Jak and Jil blog

Topshop mustard bow heels, $130, at Topshop

Colin Stuart suede heels, $58, at Victoria's Secret

Kate Spade rosette shoes, $162.50, at Shopbop

Miu Miu suede bow heels, $570, at Net-a-Porter

Valentino bow embellished pumps, $745, at Net-a-Porter

KG Jubilee heels, $86.20, at asos

Jessica Buurman suede shoes, $149, at Jessica Buurman

Manolo Blahnik D'orsay heels, $581, at Neiman Marcus

Fendi patent pumps, $440, at Bluefly

Lanvin bow pumps, $476, at Bluefly

